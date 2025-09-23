AP VWAP Bands Pro (MT5)

Volume-weighted average price with ±σ bands for clear intraday bias, mean-reversion zones, and dynamic support/resistance. Works on crypto (incl. BTC), FX, indices, and metals. Uses tick-volume when real volume isn’t available.

What it shows

VWAP line (volume-weighted mean price).

Two envelopes around VWAP (default ±1σ and ±2σ) to highlight balance vs. extension.

Reset modes: Day, Week, or Anchor Time (HH:MM) to start VWAP where you need it (e.g., exchange open).





Bias : VWAP slope/distance hints when price is accepting above/below value.

Zones : Bands act as dynamic S/R for fades or continuation planning.

Clarity: One clean overlay—no clutter, no signals you must follow.

Inputs

Mode : Day / Week / Anchor Time (HH:MM)

Anchor Hour / Minute (used when Mode = Anchor Time)

Reset at Next Anchor (optional)

Band Widths : StdDev1 , StdDev2

Colors & Width for VWAP and bands

Alerts : Cross : price crosses VWAP Touch : price touches inner/outer bands Popup / Sound (file) / Push



Quick start

Mode = Day for intraday, Week for swing, or Anchor to your preferred market open. Keep ±1σ for the inner band and ±2σ for the outer band. Nudge wider/narrower to fit symbol volatility. Add to M5–H1 charts for planning, or higher TFs to see broader context.

Tips

For BTC & crypto, tick volume is used— that’s fine for VWAP math.

Combine with your own structure or momentum filter; this is a visual tool , not an auto-trader.

Colors are configurable—match your chart theme.

Notes

Indicator only (no orders). No DLL/WebRequest.

Results differ by broker/feed. Always confirm on a demo before live use.

Compatible with all symbols and timeframes that have data.

Support: If you need a preset (Day/Week/Anchor) or different default band widths for a symbol, drop a comment and I’ll share a ready-to-use set.