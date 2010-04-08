AP Oil Navigator PRO MT4

AP Oil Navigator PRO (MT4)

What it is
AP Oil Navigator PRO is a rules-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for energy symbols such as XTIUSD (WTI) and UKOIL (Brent). The EA looks for a directional bias using a higher-timeframe trend filter, then times entries on the working timeframe using a volatility gate and a structure break. Orders are placed with broker-safe checks and fixed risk. No martingale, no grid, and no averaging.

How it trades
• Bias: EMA alignment and swing structure on the HTF (configurable; e.g., H1/H4).
• Signal: on the main chart TF (e.g., M15/M30), a momentum close through the local structure with an ATR/Spread guard confirms the setup.
• Entry: places a pending order slightly beyond the trigger level (buffer in points) or executes market if retest conditions are met.
• Risk: stop is set beyond recent structure with optional ATR add-on; take-profit can be a fixed R-multiple or ATR multiples.
• Hygiene: one position per symbol; opposite side auto-cancel on fill; optional pending expiry after N bars; symbol suffixes handled.
• Safety: respects Stops/Freeze, lot step, and margin requirements; spread and slippage filters available.

Why it’s different
• Built for oils: handles the large point size and typical session volatility of WTI/Brent.
• Structure-first: entries are gated by a clean break or retest, not a continuous chase.
• Broker-aware: distances, lots, and fills are adapted to the instrument’s tick size and stop levels.
• One clear idea at a time: the EA manages a single controlled position per symbol.

Key inputs (summary)
• Timeframes: WorkingTF, BiasTF1/BiasTF2.
• Filters: EnableEMATrend, EMAPeriods, MinBox/Structure distance, MinATR, MaxSpreadPts.
• Entry: ConfirmByClose, EntryBufferPts, RetestMode (on/off), PendingExpireBars.
• Risk: FixedLots or RiskMoney ($), SL_Points, TP_Points or TP_RMultiple, Trail options.
• Management: CancelOppOnFill, OnePositionPerSymbol, Deviation (slippage), MagicNumber, Logging level.

Quick start

  1. Attach to XTIUSD or UKOIL on M15 or M30.

  2. Start with the defaults; set FixedLots to a small size or switch to RiskMoney.

  3. Keep MaxSpreadPts appropriate for your broker’s contract.

  4. Forward-test during your broker’s liquid hours (U.S. session often carries most activity for oil).

  5. Review the Journal/Experts tab for any “too close” messages—if they appear, increase EntryBufferPts and ensure Auto-fit to Stops is enabled if you use that option.

Notes
• Designed for energy CFDs where point value and lot step differ from FX. Inputs are in points for consistency.
• Backtest results vary across brokers due to tick models and contract specifications. Always forward-test on your broker first.
• The EA ships as a single EX4. It does not use DLL or WebRequest. Parameters and messages are in English.

Change policy
Updates focus on stability, broker-safety, and clarity. Version notes are provided in the “Versions” tab for transparency.


