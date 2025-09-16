Chart Navigator Pro

Introducing the Elite Chart Navigator — your ultimate MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to revolutionize multi-symbol trading with seamless chart navigation and superior usability.

Product Overview

The Elite Chart Navigator EA is a sophisticated trading utility enabling rapid switching between multiple trading pairs through an intuitive on-chart button interface. Built for professional traders managing numerous instruments, this EA dramatically improves workflow efficiency, ensuring fast, effortless symbol changes directly from a customizable panel.

Key Features

  • One-Click Chart Switching: Easily switch charts on the fly with clickable buttons—no manual symbol typing or menu navigation needed.

  • Customizable Symbol List: Define your own list of trading pairs in any format with smart automatic handling of suffixes, including intelligent exclusion of cryptocurrency suffixes.

  • Multiple Color Themes: Choose between three stylish themes—High Contrast, Dark, and Light—tailored to your trading environment for optimum visibility.

  • Flexible Panel Positioning: Position the button panel anywhere—Top, Bottom, Left, or Right—to best fit your workspace and personal preference.

  • Auto-Scaling Support: Buttons automatically scale in size according to your monitor resolution for perfect clarity on any screen.

  • Active Pair Highlighting: Instantly identify the active chart pair as its corresponding button changes color for seamless context awareness.

  • Developer Customization: Core styling parameters like button size, margins, font, and chart styling colors are hidden for cleaner user experience but easily adjustable by developers through recompilation.

  • Cryptocurrency Support: Automatically detects popular cryptocurrency symbols to prevent inappropriate suffix additions.

  • Optional watermark feature in Elite Chart Navigator that enhances your chart visibility and context.

  • Option Date/Time Label.

  • Optional Next Candle countdown timer.

Why It's a Must-Have for Traders

Managing multiple symbols during active trading can be overwhelming and error-prone. The Elite Chart Navigator offers a streamlined and professional solution that saves valuable time and eliminates the hassle of manual chart switching. Its highly customizable design adapts to diverse broker setups and trading styles, empowering traders to maintain focus and act decisively.

Inputs & Parameters

  • Symbol List : Comma-separated list of trading symbols (e.g., "EURUSD,GBPUSD,BTCUSD").

  • Symbol Suffix : Automatically appended suffix for symbols to match broker feed (e.g., ".m").

  • Cryptocurrency Suffix Exception : Enable excluding cryptos from suffix addition (true/false).

  • Panel Position : Location of the button panel on the chart (Top, Bottom, Left, Right).

  • Button Theme : Visual theme for buttons (High Contrast, Dark, Light).

  • Auto Scaling : Automatically scale button size for screen resolution (true/false).

  • Manual Scale Factor : Custom scaling multiplier when auto scaling is disabled.

  • Show Watermark : Option to see visibly the watermark of the symbol on the chart

  • Show Time and Date: Option to see current time and date on the chart

  • Show Countdown to next Candle: Count down timer for the next candlestick

Future Features

  • Custom Button Layouts: More granular panel layouts including customizable rows and columns.

  • Multi-Timeframe Switching: Switch symbol and timeframe seamlessly with one click.

  • Template Management: Safe, streamlined application of chart templates per symbol or theme.

  • User-Defined Themes: Ability to create and save custom color themes directly from inputs.

Why Choose Elite Chart Navigator?

  • Developed with precision and trader feedback in mind.

  • Clean, intuitive interface that reduces friction during fast-paced market conditions.

  • Reliable performance with minimal resource usage.

  • Backed by ongoing support and updates from Elite Forex Traders LLC.

  • Compliant with MQL5 Market rules and standards, guaranteeing a secure and trustworthy product.


Transform your trading charts into an efficient, highly functional command center with Elite Chart Navigator — Your navigation, elevated.

For support and updates, join us on Telegram

© ELITE FOREX LLC


