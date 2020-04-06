Daily High Low Prop Gold

Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA : Precision Breakout Trading for Gold

Introducing Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to dominate the XAUUSD market by targeting daily high and low breakouts with unmatched precision. Built on a robust breakout strategy, enhanced by rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection, and aggressive trailing stops, this EA delivers institutional-grade performance for prop firm traders, retail investors, and algorithmic enthusiasts.this EA is your ultimate tool for capitalizing on gold’s momentum-driven price action.

SET FILE: MQL5 CHAT LINK

Key Parameters, Components and Functionality Input Parameters:

·  Trading Settings: Magic number, lot size, risk percentage, maximum spread, daily loss limit.

·  Daily Levels: Options to display daily high/low lines with customizable colors, styles, and widths.

·  Time Filters: Restrict trading to specific hours (e.g., NY session) and days.

·  Trading Panel: Display a graphical panel for manual trading and account statistics. Alerts: Enable/disable alerts via pop-ups, push notifications, or emails. A graphical interface with: Account info (balance, equity, free margin). Daily, weekly, and monthly profit/loss statistics. Buttons for manual buy, sell, and close-all actions. The panel updates every 5 seconds to reflect real-time account data.

·  Breakout Logic: The EA identifies daily high/low levels from the previous day's D1 candle. It monitors 15-minute (M15) candles for breakouts: A bullish breakout occurs when the M15 close is above dailyHigh + BreakoutBufferPips and the candle size exceeds MinCandleSizePips. A bearish breakout occurs when the M15 close is below dailyLow - BreakoutBufferPips- Adds buffer to daily high/low (default: 1 pip).

·  Trades are opened with calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels based on input parameters. Enable/disable breakout trading, buffer pips, minimum candle size for breakouts.

·  Risk Management: Lot Sizing: Supports fixed lot size or automatic sizing based on risk percentage and stop-loss distance. Trailing Stop: Activates when a position reaches TrailingStartPips, moving the stop-loss by TrailingStepPips. Breakeven: Moves stop-loss to entry + BreakevenAddPips when profit reaches BreakevenTrigger Pips. Daily Loss Limit: Closes all positions and halts trading if losses exceed DailyLossLimitPercent. Spread Filter: Prevents trading if the spread exceeds MaxSpreadPips.

·  Time and Day Filters: Restricts trading to specific hours (e.g., NY session from StartHour to EndHour). Allows/disallows trading on specific days (Monday to Friday).

·  Profit Tracking: Tracks daily, weekly, and monthly profits/losses, updating high/low profit values for display on the trading panel.

·  Visual Indicators: Draws horizontal lines for daily high/low levels on the chart with customizable colors and styles.

·  ShowTradingPanel: Displays real-time account stats, daily/weekly/monthly high/low profits, and Buy/Sell buttons (default: true).

·  LotSize: Fixed lot size (default: 0.01) or auto-sized with RiskPercent (default: 2%).

·  TrailingStartPips/TrailingStepPips: Activates trailing at 20 pips, moves every 5 pips.

·  MaxPositions: Limits open trades (default: 1).

·  DailyLossLimitPercent: Caps daily losses (default: 5%).  

·  Trade Monday–Trade Friday: Enables/disables trading days (default: all enabled).

Why Choose Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA?

Unlike traditional EAs that rely on risky strategies like martingale or grid trading, Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA combines a time-tested breakout strategy with advanced filters and dynamic risk management. Optimized for XAUUSD, it targets daily high/low breakouts, confirms entries with rejection patterns and liquidity sweeps, and locks in profits with aggressive trailing stops, making it ideal for prop firm challenges or retail account growth.

Key Features:

·  No Martingale, No Grid: Every trade is protected with stop-loss and take-profit, ensuring disciplined risk management.

·  Gold-Optimized Breakout Strategy: Targets daily high/low breakouts on XAUUSD proper fine tunning -pips offset-BreakoutBufferPips and the candle size MinCandleSizePips .

·  Rejection Confirmation: Waits for price rejection at daily levels to confirm momentum, boosting win rates.

·  Liquidity Sweep Detection: Identifies liquidity sweeps at daily highs/lows for high-probability setups.

·  Aggressive Trailing Stops: Locks in profits quickly with dynamic trailing stops (default: 20 pips start, 5 pips step).

·  Active Buy/Sell Buttons: Execute manual buy or sell trades directly from the trading panel with a single click.

·  Prop Firm Ready: Customizable risk settings and daily loss limits (default: 5%) align with prop firm rules.

·  Muti-Timeframe Versatility: Excels on M15 for gold, with proven performance on 4-hour timeframes for trend alignment.

The Strategy: Breakout Trading with Advanced Confirmation:

Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA leverages a breakout strategy that targets the previous day's high and low levels, enhanced by sophisticated confirmation techniques to capture gold’s momentum. Here’s how it works:

1.  Daily Level Detection: Identifies the previous day's high and low prices, drawing optional visual lines on the chart for transparency.

2.  Breakout with Rejection Confirmation: Places buy stop and sell stop orders at daily high/low levels with a configurable buffer (default: 1 pip). Waits for price rejection at these levels to confirm momentum, reducing false entries.

3.  Liquidity Sweep Detection: Filters trades by detecting liquidity sweeps at daily highs/lows, targeting market manipulation for high-probability setups.

4.  Aggressive Trailing Stops: Activates trailing stops immediately upon trade entry (default: 20 pips start, 5 pips step), locking in quickly and minimizing full stop-loss hits.

5.  Manipulation and Continuation: Capitalizes on potential market manipulation at daily extremes, entering trades on confirmed breakouts and riding continuation moves.

6.  Manual Trade Execution: Features active Buy and Sell buttons on the trading panel, allowing instant manual trade execution with predefined stop-loss and take-profit settings.

7.  Robust Risk Management: Limits daily losses (default: 5% of account balance), caps maximum positions (default: 1), and adjusts lot sizes dynamically based on risk percentage (default: 2%) or volatility (ATR-based).

8.  Time and Day Filters: Trades only during high-liquidity NY session (8 AM–4 PM) and configurable days (Monday–Friday enabled by default) to optimize performance and avoid low-volume periods.

This strategy thrives on XAUUSD’s volatility

High-Tech Approach

·  Dynamic Level Detection: Uses M15 price action for precise breakout confirmation, with optional 4-hour timeframe analysis for trend alignment.

·  Rejection and Liquidity Filters: Confirms entries with price rejection and liquidity sweep detection, minimizing false breakouts.

·  Volatility-Based Lot Sizing: Adjusts lot sizes using ATR-based volatility calculations for optimal risk management.

·  Advanced Trading Panel: Displays real-time balance, equity, margin, and detailed profit tracking for daily, weekly, and monthly high/low breakouts, plus active Buy/Sell buttons for manual trading.

·  Trend Confirmation: Integrates SMA-based trend analysis (20/50-period) to filter trades in trending markets.

·  Reversal Protection: RSI-based reversal detection (overbought/oversold) reduces false breakouts in ranging markets.

Setup Instructions

Getting started is straightforward and efficient:

·  Broker: ECN/zero spread brokers recommended

·  Leverage: 1:100 or higher (1:20 minimum).

·  Deposit: $300 minimum ($500 recommended per 0.01 lot).

·  Symbol: XAUUSD (M15 timeframe, with 4-hour analysis supported).

·  VPS: Recommended for 24/5 operation.

Backtesting:

·  Test on XAUUSD (M15 or H4) 

·  Adjust RiskPercent, TrailingStop, or day filters for different risk profiles.

Why Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA Stands Out

·  No Risky Strategies: Avoids martingale, grid, or high-frequency trading for sustainable results.

·  Advanced Confirmation: Rejection and liquidity sweep filters enhance trade accuracy.

·  Manual Trading Flexibility: Active Buy/Sell buttons enable instant manual trades with EA-defined risk parameters.

·  Detailed Profit Tracking: Displays daily, weekly, and monthly trades for high/low breakouts, offering full transparency.

·  Prop Firm Compatibility: Strict risk controls ensure compliance with prop firm rules.

·  4-Hour Timeframe Versatility: Performs exceptionally well on H4 for trend-following setups.

·  Developer Expertise: Built by JFX Trading with over a decade of algorithmic trading experience.

Advantages:

·  Low Correlation: Pairs well with other EAs for portfolio diversification.

·  Flexible Day Filters: Customize trading days to align with your strategy or prop firm rules.

·  Enhanced Trading Panel: Real-time high/low profit tracking and active Buy/Sell buttons for seamless control.

·  User-Friendly: Easy setup with comprehensive support for all trader levels.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves inherent risks. While Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA is designed for consistent performance, no system guarantees profits. Always trade within your risk tolerance, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Join the Future of Trading

Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA is a revolutionary trading system that combines breakout strategies, rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection, aggressive trailing stops, and an advanced trading panel with active Buy/Sell buttons. Whether you’re passing prop firm challenges or compounding your account, this EA delivers the precision, adaptability, and reliability you need.

Redefine your trading with Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA with precision.

 

