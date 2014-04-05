Adaptive SR Zones Breakout

Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition

Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis, breakout confirmation logic, and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting.

Core Features

Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping

  • Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction points.

  • Zones color-coded by strength and touch count for clarity.

Breakout & Retest Detection

  • Alerts on confirmed breakout events.

  • Optional retest monitoring for post-breakout reactions.

Multi-Timeframe Overlays

  • Project higher-timeframe zones (H1, H4, D1) onto lower charts.

  • Adjustable opacity and priority coloring for cleaner visuals.

Zone Management Tools

  • Lock and track specific zones.

  • Floating labels showing price, timeframe, and breakout count.

Visualization & Heatmap

  • Auto-adjusted zone widths for different assets.

  • Breakout “heatmap” to gauge intensity and volatility zones.

Custom Alerts

  • Popup, push, email, or sound.

  • Smart throttling to avoid over-alerting during fast moves.

 Input Parameters

  • Zone Settings: Lookback depth, max zones, min touches, zone width multiplier.

  • Breakout Detection: Toggle alerts, confirm by candle close, optional volume filter.

  • Multi-Timeframe: Enable HTF overlays, select timeframe (H1–D1), opacity control.

  • Display & GUI: Toggle control panel, adjust positioning, labels, and font size.

  • Advanced: Heatmap, volatility filter, zone lock.

 Compatibility

  • Any instrument (forex, indices, gold, crypto, stocks).

  • Any timeframe, with seamless MTF support.

  • Ideal for breakout traders, structure traders, and zone-based strategy users.

 Package Includes

  • Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition indicator (.mq5).

  • Lifetime access + free updates.

  • Clear documentation for installation & setup.


