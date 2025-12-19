NNFX Tool

NNFX TOOL – The Essential Order Management Tool for the Modern Trader

A "small but mighty" EA, designed to optimize your trading workflow:

  • High Performance: Lightweight yet powerful operation, ensuring precise and efficient order execution.

  • Versatile: Perfect for NNFX method followers, while being incredibly user-friendly for beginners and sophisticated enough for pro-traders.

  • ⭐ SPECIAL FEATURE - Mobile Trading Support: Automatically sets immediate Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for pending orders or manual trades placed via mobile phone. No more worrying about risk when away from your desk.


おすすめのプロダクト
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
ユーティリティ
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
インディケータ
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
インディケータ
SMC Venom Model BPR インジケーターは、スマート マネー (SMC) コンセプトで取引するトレーダー向けのプロフェッショナル ツールです。価格チャート上の 2 つの主要なパターンを自動的に識別します。 FVG   (フェアバリューギャップ) は、3 本のローソク足の組み合わせで、最初のローソク足と 3 番目のローソク足の間にギャップがあります。ボリュームサポートのないレベル間のゾーンを形成し、価格修正につながることがよくあります。 BPR   (バランス価格範囲) は、2 つの FVG パターンの組み合わせで、「ブリッジ」を形成します。これは、価格がボリュームアクティビティの少ない動きで動くときに、ブレイクアウトしてレベルに戻るゾーンで、ローソク足の間にギャップを作成します。 これらのパターンは、大規模な市場プレーヤーと一般参加者の相互作用が発生するチャート上のボリュームと価格動向の分析に基づいて、トレーダーが主要なサポート/レジスタンス レベル、ブレイクアウト ゾーン、エントリ ポイントを識別するのに役立ちます。 インジケーターは、長方形と矢印の形でパターンを視
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
インディケータ
プロフェッショナルな累積デルタ＆ボリューム中央値インジケーター この強力なボリューム分析ツールを使用して、 実際の売買圧力 を追跡します。 ボリューム比較インジケーター (Volume Compare Indicator) は、 累積デルタ (Cumulative Delta) と ボリューム中央値 (Volume Medians) を組み合わせて、 機関投資家の活動、 不均衡、 および潜在的な反転を特定するのに役立ちます。 主な特徴： 累積デルタヒストグラム – リアルタイムで純粋な買いボリュームと売りボリュームを視覚化します。 売買ボリューム中央値 – 平均的な買いボリュームと売りボリュームのレベルを示す水平線。 スマートなボリューム分類 – 以下を区別します： 強い買い（緑） – 強気（ブル）の圧力。 強い売り（赤） – 弱気（ベア）の圧力。 買いボリューム中央値（青線） – 標準的な買いボリュームの基準。 売りボリューム中央値（オレンジ線） – 標準的な売りボリュームの基準。 カスタマイズ可能なパラメーター – 感度に合わせて CDIPeriod と
Super helper
Aleksei Moshkin
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
The expert utility is designed to automate the trading of most arrow indicators. You do not need to wait for the indicator signal in order to open an order manually, the utility will handle it for you. When a signal arrow to buy or sell appears on the chart, the EA opens an order itself. To connect the indicator, you need to add the signal arrow buffer number to the EA settings. Settings.  INDICATOR SIGNAL SETTINGS Name of the indicator - the name of the indicator Subwindow number - subwindo
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
インディケータ
プロトレーダーおよび評価型アカウント（Prop）向けリスク管理・制限監視インジケーター 本ツールは、リスク管理と各種リミットに関する情報をチャート上に表示するのみで、より集中した意思決定をサポートします。インジケーターはポジションの新規/決済/変更を行わず、エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）と干渉しません. 機能 日次および累計ドローダウンの監視 残高（Balance）または有効証拠金（Equity）を基準に日次/累計DDを計算・表示（設定可能）。 設定したリミットまでの残り割合を表示。 チャート上のクリーンでプロフェッショナルなパネル サマリー表：Balance、Equity、現在のP/L、日次/累計DD、アラート閾値。 判断に集中できる読みやすいUI。 リスクに基づくポジションサイズ パーセンテージ/固定金額のリスクと設定したストップロスに基づき概算ロットを算出。 R:R（リスクリワード）比とエントリー、SL、TPをチャートに表示。 アラートと通知 日次/累計DDの閾値に近づいた際にアラート（閾値は設定可能）。 価格がSL/TPに到達、またはその他の定義済みイベント発生時に通知。
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
インディケータ
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
TradeTracker Pro
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
ユーティリティ
TradeTracker Pro – Smart Trade Tracking & Management Utility Take control of your trading with TradeTracker Pro – the ultimate utility for monitoring, analyzing, and managing your trades in real time . Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this powerful tool helps you track performance, set smart take profits & stop losses, and visualize every deal directly on your chart . Key Features Real-Time Trade Tracking – Monitor all open and closed trades with full details on prof
Easy Copier Limited mt4
Priyanka Dwivedi
ユーティリティ
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade /  Trade copier   form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) .You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server. Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 =>
Light Orders Copier
Mikhail Zhitnev
5 (20)
ユーティリティ
High-speed trades duplicator, specially designed for copying trades with adjusted lot size and direction at same account.  It can be aslo useful for subscribers of SIGNALS service. If you are a subscriber of trading signals then you can see that trading lot size could be different from signal provider to subscriber. Provider can use too big or too small lot size that can be inappropriate for your deposite amount (too risky). Another feature of this copier is a trading direction reverse. It can b
Turbo Helper for scalping
Andrey Kozak
インディケータ
「Turbo Helper for scalping」（スキャルピング用ターボヘルパー）は完全なトレーディングシステムです。チャート上に矢印を表示して、トレーダーに注文を開くタイミングと方向を示します。また、四角形のシンボルでトレーダーに取引を終了するタイミングを示します。その後、このインジケーターは取引における予想されるポイント数をチャート上に表示します。この値は実際のスプレッドの大きさやブローカーのスワップを考慮していないため、若干異なる場合があります。ただし、より正確な計算をするためには、インジケーターの設定で「平均デイリースプレッド」というパラメーターでスプレッドのサイズを指定できます。計算時には、システムはこのパラメーターの値を考慮します。このトレーディングシステムは、トレーダーの代わりに市場分析を行い、具体的なアドバイスを提供します。また、「Turbo Helper for scalping」はメールと電話でシグナルを送信します。 システムの利点： 完全なトレーディングシステム M5、M15、M30の時間枠でスキャルピングをするために設計されています 値を再描画しません 市
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
ユーティリティ
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
A technical indicator that calculates its readings on trading volumes. In the form of a histogram, it shows the accumulation of the strength of the movement of the trading instrument. It has independent calculation systems for bullish and bearish directions. Works on any trading instruments and time frames. Can complement any trading system. The indicator does not redraw its values, the signals appear on the current candle. It is easy to use and does not load the chart, does not require addition
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
インディケータ
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
ユーティリティ
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
ユーティリティ
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
PipTick VSA MT4
Michal Jurnik
1 (2)
インディケータ
The   Volume Spread Analysis indicator   is based on the original Volume Spread Analysis method. It was designed for quick and easy recognition of VSA patterns. Even though this indicator looks very simple, it is the most sophisticated tool we've ever made. It is a really powerful analytical tool that generates very reliable trading signals. Because it is very user-friendly and understandable, it is suitable for every type of trader, regardless of his experience. What is VSA? VSA - Volume Spre
AutoOrderModifyEAPro
Hajime Tsuro
ユーティリティ
AutoOrderModifyEAPro: A Vital Aid for Forex Traders, Both Manual and System-based Catering to the diverse needs of forex traders, whether engaged in manual or system-based trading, AutoOrderModifyEAPro emerges as a pivotal tool in this intricate landscape. The tool's efficacy is most evident in scenarios such as: Enhancing EA Strategies: Addressing the common dilemma of lacking Trailing and/or Break Even mechanisms in otherwise promising EAs. Streamlining Position Management: Overcoming the hass
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
ユーティリティ
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
GND Tail Candle
Nguyen Dang Giang
インディケータ
A tall upper shadow occurs when the price moves during the period, but goes back down, which is a bearish signal. A tall lower shadow forms when bears push the price down, but bulls pull it back up, which leaves a long line or shadow. This is considered a bullish signal. Some technical analysts believe a tall or long shadow means the stock will turn or reverse. Some believe a short or lower shadow means a price rise is coming. In other words, a tall upper shadow means a downturn is coming, while
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
インディケータ
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
インディケータ
これは、キャンドルの終値を予測する指標です。 このインジケータは、主にD1チャートでの使用を目的としていますが. この指標は、従来の外国為替取引とバイナリオプション取引の両方に適しています。 インジケーターは、スタンドアロンのトレーディングシステムとして使用することも、既存のトレーディングシステムへの追加として機能させることもできます。 このインジケーターは、現在のキャンドルを分析し、キャンドル自体の内部の特定の強度係数と、前のキャンドルのパラメーターを計算します。 したがって、この指標は、市場の動きのさらなる方向性と現在のキャンドルの終値を予測します。 この方法のおかげで、この指標は、短期の日中取引だけでなく、中期および長期の取引にも適しています。 インジケーターを使用すると、市場の状況の分析中にインジケーターが生成する潜在的な信号の数を設定できます。 インジケーターの設定には、このための特別なパラメーターがあります。 また、インジケーターは、チャート上のメッセージの形式で、電子メールで、およびPUSH通知の形式で、新しい信号について通知することができます。 購入後は必ず私に書いて
Time Bubble
Ahmed Mohamed
インディケータ
Time Bubble ***Specialized for GBPJPY 1H time frame*** (tested for two years with success rates about 82%) Time Circle's smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time. our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for GBPJPY ..with high success rates about 82% win trades over two years .tested from December 2016 to November 2018. *** in last two years total signals 1012 with 829 Wins and 183 Lo
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
自動決済：時間指定、または利益/損失トリガー このユーティリティを使用すると、特定の条件で取引を自動的に決済できます。 多機能ユーティリティ : 66+ 機能、このツールを含む  |   質問がある場合は連絡してください   |   MT5版 自動決済を有効にするには、次のパラメータを設定する必要があります（パネル上）： 1. シンボル   機能が適用される： 特定の   [Symbol]   / または   [ALL]   すべてのシンボル。 2.   条件、   決済タイミング： [if total] / [if single] / [at time]:   このパラメータに応じて、  利益/損失達成時 に決済するか、  指定時間 に決済するかのオプションが表示されます。 [close at Profit / Loss] オプションの設定： 1. [if total] / [if single]:   P/L計算方法：すべての  選択された取引を  まとめて、  または各取引を  個別に計算； 2. [Floating] / [Potential]:  浮動P/L  （未決済取引
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
インディケータ
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Insight Flow MT4
Nikola Pocuca
インディケータ
First and foremost, the Insight Flow Indicator stands out as a Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging tool. This makes it a prime choice for both manual and algorithmic trading, ensuring reliable and consistent signals. User Manual: Settings, Inputs, and Strategy The Insight Flow Indicator leverages price action, strength, and momentum to provide a clear edge in the market. Equipped with advanced filters, it eliminates noise and false signals, enhancing trading potential. By using multip
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
ユーティリティ
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
Multicurrency overview
Francesco Rubeo
ユーティリティ
Stay updated with Multicurrency Overview!! The algorithm of this EA releases an average of the movement percentage of all the Forex currencies linked to a single currency, isolating it, letting us to comprehend its real and specific trend. Above on the left, a panel show us efficiently the trend of the currency, in the timeframe actually used. The second panel will keep you updated on macroeconomic news. P.N.:The news time is based on your pc clock time, this way you won't have any problem reg
Trend deviation scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Trend deviation scalper - is the manual system to scalp choppy market places. Indicator defines bull/bear trend and it's force. Inside exact trend system also defines "weak" places, when trend is ready to reverse. So as a rule, system plots a sell arrow when bull trend becomes weak and possibly reverses to bear trend. For buy arrow is opposite : arrow is plotted on bear weak trend. Such arrangement allows you to get a favorable price and stand up market noise. Loss arrows are closing by common p
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順 - アプリケーションの手順 - デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通貨」、「 % 残
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
Risk/Reward Toolは、MetaTrader 4でのトレード計画、可視化、執行の方法を革新するために設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。精密なリスク管理を重視する裁量トレーダーでも、トレード設定を視覚的にテストする必要のある戦略開発者でも、このツールはエレガントで直感的なインターフェースで必要なすべてを提供します。 基本的なポジション計算機とは異なり、Risk/Reward Toolは視覚的なトレード計画を即時執行機能、リアルタイムの損益モニタリング、包括的なトレード管理機能と組み合わせています。このツールはMT4ストラテジーテスターと完全に互換性があり、実際の資金をリスクにさらすことなくトレード戦略を練習し、アプローチを改善することができます。 ツールの完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主な機能 視覚的なトレード計画 ドラッグ＆ドロップ操作可能
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
取引したい主要エリアを特定したら、サポートとレジスタンス、または供給と需要のゾーンを自動的に取引します。この EA を使用すると、1 回のクリックで買いゾーンと売りゾーンを描画し、価格が反転すると予想される場所に正確に配置できます。EA はそれらのゾーンを監視し、ゾーンに指定した価格アクションに基づいて自動的に取引を行います。最初の取引が行われると、EA は、ターゲット エリアとなる、配置した反対のゾーンで利益を出して終了します。その後、2 つの選択肢があります。取引を終了して新しいゾーンを描画してエントリーするか、利益を出して終了し、すぐに反対方向に取引を反転して、「常に市場に参加する」スタイルの戦略を作成します。 入力と戦略を含む完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 この EA は、市場で固定またはハード ストップ ロスを使用しないポジション トレーダーまたはドル コスト平均法の取引戦略向けに設計されています。代わりに、次の利用可能なサポートまたはレジスタンス ゾーンで同じ方向に新しい取引を行うことで、
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
ユーティリティ
ワンクリックで取引できるトレーディングパネル。ポジションと注文の操作！チャートまたはキーボードから取引。 手動取引用の取引パネル。チャート（チャートウィンドウ）またはキーボードから取引できます。開閉、リバース、ロックポジションと注文を処理する МetaТrader4のメインオーダーのトレーディングコントロールパネル：売買、売却、売却、売却、売却、閉じる、削除、修正、トレーリングストップ、ストップロス、takeproft MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 シンボルウィンドウからの取引とキーボードからの取引！ あなたはMetaTrader 4ターミナル - バーチャルコントロールパネルVirtualTradePadのためのユニークなプラグインを持っています。 Description on English 注意！  ストラテジーテスターの 取引方法を学びたい場合は、無料の TesterPad ユーティリティをチェックしてくだ
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
ユーティリティ
Auto Grid：  既存のトレードに基づいたグリッド注文の自動作成。 複雑なトレード戦略の自動化   新しいポジションを検出し、最適化された注文配列を自動的に作成する高度なグリッドシステム。 多機能ユーティリティ ：66+ 機能、Auto Gridツールを含む  |   ご質問はこちらまで   |   MT5版 A. インテリジェントなトレード検出と監視： 特定シンボルまたは包括的なポートフォリオスキャン 正確な分類による高度な注文タイプ検出 戦略的監視開始：即時、遅延、または条件ベース アルゴリズム戦略互換性のためのマジックナンバー統合 B. 高度なグリッド設定： 戦略的注文配置：   複数の配置方法論 インテリジェントな方向ロジック：   同一、反対、または市場ベースの注文作成 精密な注文数量：   カスタマイズ可能なグリッド密度と構造 高度なオフセットシステム：   固定間隔または動的百分比進行 包括的なレベル管理：   サイズまたは価格一貫性のあるSL/TP継承 高度なロットサイジング：   固定、累進的增加、または戦略的削減 有効期限制御：   カスタム時間枠または原注
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
ユーティリティ
Expert Advisor は 、アカウントMetaTrader 4で 取引を繰り返し、ポジションを設定するか、事前に設定された回数だけシグナルを送信します。 手動または別のエキスパートアドバイザーによって開かれたすべての取引をコピーします。 シグナルをコピーし、シグナルからロットを増やします ！ 他のEAの多くを増やします。 次の機能がサポートされています：コピーされた取引のカスタムロット、ストップロスのコピー、テイクプロフィット、トレーリングストップの使用。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明 +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 リンク MetaTraderのトレードコピー機はこちらから入手できます：   COPYLOT 注意 注：これは、端末間の取引用のコピー機ではありません。 ストラテジーテスターでエキスパートアドバイザーをテストし、ビジュアルモードでEAPADPROツールバーと取引することができます！ EAを1つの通貨ペアにインストールするだけで
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
ユーティリティ
革新的な X2 Copy MT4 で瞬時のトレードコピーを発見しましょう。わずか10秒のセットアップで、単一のWindowsコンピューターまたはVPS上のMetaTrader端末間でのトレード同期を、前例のない速度（0.1秒未満）で行う強力なツールを手に入れられます。 複数の口座を管理していても、シグナルをフォローしていても、戦略を拡大していても、X2 Copy MT4 は比類のない精度とコントロールであなたのワークフローに適応します。待つのはやめてください — 市場をリードする速度と信頼性でコピーを開始しましょう。今すぐ トライアル版 をダウンロードしてください。 *重要：MT5端末での作業には、別途 X2 Copy MT5 バージョンが必要です X2 Copy MT4/5 の設定と機能の説明 | X2 Copy トライアル版のインストール方法 特徴 高速コピー — 0.1秒未満でのトレード転送 すべてのコピータイプのユニバーサルサポート：MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5 直感的なインターフェースで10秒で即時セットアップ 24時間年中無休の安定動
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
ユーティリティ
取引資金を簡単に保護しましょう 取引資金を守ることは、増やすことと同じくらい重要です。KT Equity Protectorはあなた専用のリスクマネージャーとして、口座の純資産（エクイティ）を常に監視し、あらかじめ設定した利益目標や損失限度に達すると、すべてのポジションや指値注文を自動的に決済して、損失回避や利益確保を行います。 感情に左右されることも、直感に頼ることもありません。ただ信頼できる資金保護ツールが、あなたのために24時間体制で機能します。 KT Equity Protectorは、すべてのチャートを自動的に閉じることで、他のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）による取引を停止できます。これにより、KT Equity Protectorを手動で再起動するまで、追加の取引が行われることはありません。完全なコントロールと安心感を提供します。 仕組みについて エクイティ・ストップロス（損失から守る）: 例えば口座残高が$10,000あり、$1,000のストップロスを設定した場合、エクイティが$9,000に達するとKT Equity Protectorは全取引を即座に終了し、資金のさ
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
Drawdown Manager MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
ユーティリティ
Drawdown Manager MT4 は、MetaTrader 4向けに設計された強力なエキスパートアドバイザーで、資本保護ツールとして取引を管理し、トレーディングアカウントを保護します。このユーティリティツールは、プロップトレーディング企業向けに特別に開発され、高度なリスク管理機能によりトレーディング体験を向上させ、投資の安全性を確保します。取引を実行せずにトレーディング活動を監視および制御し、資本保護とアカウントパフォーマンスの最適化に重点を置いています。 注 ：Drawdown Manager MT4のデモ版をデモアカウントでダウンロードしてテストしてください。 こちら 。 MT5バージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Drawdown Manager MT5 MT4のフルバージョンはこちらでダウンロードできます： Drawdown Manager MT4 詳細なドキュメントはこちら： 詳細設定ガイド 機能： 一般設定：取引識別用のマジックナンバー、固定損失額、またはパーセンテージベースの制限など、リスク戦略に合わせた重要なパラメータを設定します。 スワップと手数料：スワ
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
このスクリーナーを使用すると、選択した期間（時間枠）内に通常よりも買われ過ぎ（成長率）または売られ過ぎ（減少率）の資産を特定できます。 市場は法律によって支配されており、より安く購入し、より高価に販売しますが、自動スキャナーがないと、たとえば今週内に、通常よりも買われ過ぎまたは売られ過ぎの通貨/株を特定することは非常に困難です。現在の時間、または月。 数十または数百の機器が存在する可能性があり、すべてを手動で分析する時間がないことが物理的に可能な場合もあります。これらの問題は、Screenerを使用して簡単に解決できます。 スクリーナーができること スキャナーはどのTFでも使用できます スキャナーは、通貨、株式、暗号通貨、商品、インデックス、およびその他の機器で動作します 資産を特定するロジックは、市場の基本法則に基づいているため、普遍的です。 スクリーナーの助けを借りて、あなたはさまざまな戦略に従って作業することができます、最も一般的なものの1つはポンプとダンプです 各商品の平均値を明らかにする-SoftimoTradeScreenerは、選択したTFの資産の買われ過ぎと売られ過ぎ
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
ユーティリティ
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4で秒足チャートを作成するユニークなツールです。 Seconds Chart を使用すると、秒単位のタイムフレームでチャートを構築でき、標準的な分足や時間足チャートでは得られない柔軟性と分析精度を実現します。例えば、 S15 は15秒足を表します。あらゆるインジケーター、エキスパートアドバイザー、スクリプトを利用可能で、標準的なチャートと同様に便利に操作できます。 標準的なツールとは異なり、 Seconds Chart は超短期のタイムフレームでも高い精度と遅延なく作業できるように設計されています。 Seconds Chartの利点 1秒から900秒 までのタイムフレームをサポート。 瞬時の読み込み MT5ターミナルからのティックデータベースのインポートにより、過去データを即時利用可能。 MT5ターミナルで「 Tick Database 」ユーティリティを最初に起動する必要があります。 リアルタイムでデータが更新され、 遅延やラグなし 。 複数の秒足チャートを同時に作成可能。 Seconds Chartが最適な用途 スキャルピング
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
ユーティリティ
TelegramからMT4へ： 究極のシグナルコピーソリューション Telegram to MT4 は、DLLを必要とせず、TelegramのチャンネルやチャットからMetaTrader 4プラットフォームに取引シグナルを直接コピーできる最先端のユーティリティです。この堅牢なソリューションは、比類のない精度とカスタマイズオプションにより、シグナルのシームレスな実行を保証し、時間を節約し、効率性を向上させます。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主な特徴 直接的なTelegram API統合 電話番号とセキュアコードで認証します。 ユーザーフレンドリーな EXE ブリッジを使用して、チャット ID を簡単に取得および管理します。 複数のチャネル/チャットを追加、削除、更新して、同時に信号をコピーします。 高度なフィルターによる信号解析 カスタム例外語 (例: 「レポート」、「概要」) を含む不要な信号をスキップします。 柔軟な SL および TP 形式 (価格、ピップ、ポイント) をサポートします。 シグナルが価格ではなくポイントを指定する場合、エントリ ポイントを自動
フィルタ:
Tran Van Nguyen
18
Tran Van Nguyen 2025.12.20 17:08 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

レビューに返信