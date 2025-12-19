NNFX Tool
- ユーティリティ
- Nguyen Thi Kieu Oanh
- バージョン: 1.1
NNFX TOOL – The Essential Order Management Tool for the Modern Trader
A "small but mighty" EA, designed to optimize your trading workflow:
-
High Performance: Lightweight yet powerful operation, ensuring precise and efficient order execution.
-
Versatile: Perfect for NNFX method followers, while being incredibly user-friendly for beginners and sophisticated enough for pro-traders.
-
⭐ SPECIAL FEATURE - Mobile Trading Support: Automatically sets immediate Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for pending orders or manual trades placed via mobile phone. No more worrying about risk when away from your desk.
