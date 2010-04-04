Easy Scalper is fully automatic advanced trading expert advisor that uses new technical indicators to analyze past data. Easy Scalper EA Trades on Gold (XAUUSD) which is one of the most liquid and popular trading instruments in the world. The algorithm is works on any market condition, EA can control the Risk: Reward ratio (1:3) that can maximize returns while minimizing drawdowns. Easy Scalper EA uses three types of Money Management that user can use any one. EA uses fixed stop loss and take profit with trailing stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, no martingale,... Gold Scalper is one of the best EAs. I officially released the most optimized version of EA. I recommend best time frame is 1M or 5M for the Easy Scalper .

Designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD)on 1M or 5M time frame. Best works on 1 Minutes time frame.

Easy to install, just attach to a chart on MT4 with default settings.

Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)

Recommended account type – any account type

Working Timeframe: 1M and M5

Minimum deposit: $100

VPS is recommended

Features: Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use

Hard stop loss and take profit for each position

Trailing stop loss for every trade

Maximum Spread required is below 50

Smart risk control module

Leverage - any leverage

Potential risks disclaimer!



All the test show just a potential performance of EA

Real life trading results can vary from one broker to another

Real time trading results can vary upon setting and trade lots size

SETTINGS: For 1 M Time frame

SL_PIPS =100-350 (stop loss in pips)

TP_PIPS= 300-350 (take profit in pips)

Trailing_Stop_pips = 90 (Trailing starts in pips. This setting depends upon the brokers minimum allowed Stoploss)

Trailing_ Step_pips =10 (distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.)

Trailng_Above_pips=20 (Trailing activated only when price move in favor above this distance)

Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.

TOD_From_Hour, T OD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA.

- time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA. TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for Stopping of EA after closing last order.

Use of Fixed Lot= true ( Runs on desired fixed lot size), its a default money management lot

Use of Previous Loss Recovery Lot =true ( Increasing lot size if previous position hits Stop Loss)

if Previous Loss Recovery Lot =true, Use Recovery Loss Multiplier= 1.5

Recovery Loss Multiplier= 1.5 Use of Lot Per Account(0.1/10000 account size)=true ( want to run with increasing lot per account size)

Maximum Spread of broker= 40 ( for Gold)

Maximum slippage=3 - the maximum slippage allowed for the adviser.

Push_Notifications to mobile and mail for every position.