Easy Scapler

Easy Scalper is fully automatic advanced trading expert advisor that uses new technical indicators to analyze past data. Easy Scalper EA Trades on Gold (XAUUSD) which is one of the most liquid and popular trading instruments in the world. The algorithm is works on any market condition, EA can control the Risk: Reward ratio (1:3)  that can maximize  returns  while minimizing drawdowns.  Easy Scalper EA  uses three types of Money Management that user can use any one. EA uses fixed stop loss and take profit  with trailing stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No grid, no martingale,... Gold Scalper is one of the best EAs. I officially released the most optimized version of EA.  I recommend best time frame  is 1M or 5M for the Easy Scalper . 

Designed specifically for trading  Gold (XAUUSD)on 1M or 5M time frame. Best works on 1 Minutes time frame. 

Easy to install, just attach to a chart on MT4 with default settings.

  • Working pairs XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Recommended account type – any account type
Leverage - any leverage 
  • Working Timeframe: 1M  and M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • VPS is recommended 

Features:

  • Not a martingale, arbitrage, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are use
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position 
  • Trailing stop loss for every trade
  • Maximum Spread required is below 50 
  • Smart risk control module

Potential risks disclaimer!

  • All the test show just a potential performance of EA
  • Real life trading results can vary from one broker to another
  • Real time  trading results can vary upon setting and trade lots size

SETTINGS: For 1 M Time frame

  • SL_PIPS =100-350 (stop loss in pips)
  • TP_PIPS= 300-350 (take profit in pips)
  • Trailing_Stop_pips = 90 (Trailing starts in pips. This setting depends upon the brokers minimum allowed Stoploss)
  • Trailing_ Step_pips =10 (distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.)
  • Trailng_Above_pips=20 (Trailing activated only when price move in favor above this distance)
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA.
  • TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for Stopping of EA after closing last order.
  • Use of Fixed Lot= true ( Runs on desired fixed lot size), its a default money management lot
  • Use of Previous Loss Recovery Lot =true ( Increasing lot size if previous position hits Stop Loss)
  • if Previous Loss Recovery Lot =true, Use Recovery Loss Multiplier= 1.5
  • Use of Lot Per Account(0.1/10000 account size)=true ( want to run with increasing lot per account size)
  • Maximum Spread of broker= 40 ( for Gold)
  • Maximum slippage=3 - the maximum slippage allowed for the adviser.
  • Push_Notifications to mobile and mail for every position.

SETTINGS: For 5 M Time frame

  • SL_PIPS =500-700 (stop loss in pips)
  • TP_PIPS= 500-700 (take profit in pips)
  • Trailing_Stop_pips = 120 (Trailing starts in pips. This setting depends upon the brokers minimum allowed Stoploss)
  • Trailing_ Step_pips =20 (distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.)
  • Trailng_Above_pips=30 (Trailing activated only when price move in favor above this distance)
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for opening the first order by the EA.
  • TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min - time of day in hour and minutes for Stopping of EA after closing last order.
  • Use of Fixed Lot= true ( Runs on desired fixed lot size), its a default money management lot
  • Use of Previous Loss Recovery Lot =true ( Increasing lot size if previous position hits Stop Loss)
  • if Previous Loss Recovery Lot =true, Use Recovery Loss Multiplier= 1.5
  • Use of Lot Per Account(0.1/10000 account size)=true ( want to run with increasing lot per account size)
  • Maximum Spread of broker= 40 ( for Gold)
  • Maximum slippage=3 - the maximum slippage allowed for the adviser.
  • Push_Notifications to mobile and mail for every position.



