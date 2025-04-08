Hedge and Position Commander MT4
- ユーティリティ
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- バージョン: 2.0
- アップデート済み: 3 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 5
Hedge & Position Commander
The Hedge & Position Commander is an advanced trading utility designed to give traders complete control over their positions with powerful hedging capabilities and comprehensive position management tools. This all-in-one dashboard combines real-time account analytics with one-click trading actions, helping both defensive and active traders manage their portfolio efficiently.
Key Features:
Hedging Capabilities:
- One-Click Hedging: Instantly hedge positions for your entire account, specific symbols, or just the current chart
- Auto-Hedge Protection: Set a drawdown percentage that automatically triggers hedging across your account
- Selective Hedging: Choose which symbols to hedge while filtering others
Position Management:
- Take Profit Controls: Remove all take profits with a single click (by account, symbol, or chart)
- Stop Loss Management: Quickly modify or remove stop losses for better risk control
- Profit-Taking Tools: Close all winning positions with one click
- Loss Management: Selectively close losing positions when your strategy changes
Real-Time Analytics:
- Complete Account Overview: Monitor positions, profits, lots, and swaps across your entire account
- Symbol-Specific Analysis: Get detailed metrics for any symbol or just the current chart
- Profit/Loss Tracking: Clear separation of winning and losing positions for better performance tracking
- Visual Metrics Display: Large, readable text display for critical trading information
User-Friendly Interface:
- Color-Coded Controls: Intuitive button layout with color coding by function:
- Blue buttons for hedging operations
- Green buttons for take profit management
- Orange buttons for stop loss control
- Pink buttons for closing winning positions
- Red buttons for closing losing positions
- Safety Confirmations: Dialog prompts prevent accidental execution of major actions
- Symbol Selection: Easy dropdown menu for quick symbol switching
- Auto-Refresh: Real-time data updates with each tick and manual refresh option
Perfect For:
- Traders managing multiple positions across different instruments
- Risk-averse traders who need quick hedging capabilities
- Active portfolio managers who need comprehensive position analytics
- Traders who want to automate protective measures during market volatility
- Anyone seeking better organization and control of their trading positions
The Hedge & Position Commander transforms how you manage your trading portfolio by combining powerful hedging capabilities with complete position management controls in a single, intuitive dashboard. Take command of your trading with precise, one-click operations that would otherwise require multiple steps and calculations.