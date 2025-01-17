Titan X

TITAN X


The advantages and features the Expert Advisor (EA) TITAN X


1. Automated Trading

  • Execution Precision: TITAN X meticulously follows your predefined trading rules. This eliminates the risk of human error, such as hesitation during entry or exit signals, or impulsive decisions driven by fear or greed.
  • 24/7 Availability: Unlike human traders who require rest, TITAN X operates continuously, seizing trading opportunities around the clock, even during non-market hours. This ensures no potential profit is missed due to human limitations.
  • Consistent Application: The EA executes trades with the same precision and discipline every time, regardless of market conditions or emotional state. This removes the influence of psychological biases that often hinder human traders, such as overconfidence, fear of loss, or revenge trading.

2. Speed

  • Lightning-Fast Order Execution: TITAN X can react to market movements with extreme speed, placing orders in milliseconds. This is crucial in fast-moving markets where even fractions of a second can impact profitability.
  • Reduced Slippage: By executing trades swiftly, TITAN X minimizes the risk of slippage, which occurs when the actual price of the trade differs significantly from the intended price due to market volatility.

3. Consistency

  • Rule-Based Discipline: TITAN X adheres strictly to your predefined trading rules, eliminating the emotional swings and inconsistent decision-making that often plague human traders.
  • Objective Decision-Making: The EA's decisions are based solely on objective market data and your defined parameters, removing the influence of emotions, biases, and personal opinions.
  • Improved Trade Quality: Consistent execution leads to more reliable and profitable trades over the long term, as emotional biases are removed from the trading process.

4. Backtesting

  • Historical Performance Analysis: TITAN X allows you to rigorously test your trading strategies on historical data. This provides valuable insights into the potential profitability and risk associated with your strategy before risking real capital.
  • Strategy Optimization: Backtesting helps you fine-tune your trading parameters, identify potential weaknesses, and optimize your strategy for maximum performance.
  • Risk Assessment: By analyzing historical performance, you can assess the potential drawdowns and maximum losses your strategy may experience, allowing you to manage risk more effectively.

5. 24/7 Monitoring

  • Uninterrupted Trading: TITAN X operates continuously, monitoring the market 24/7, capturing trading opportunities that may arise outside of regular trading hours.
  • Proactive Risk Management: The EA constantly monitors market conditions and adjusts positions accordingly, minimizing potential losses due to unforeseen events.
  • Reduced Stress: By automating the monitoring process, TITAN X frees you from the constant stress of watching the markets, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your life.

6. Risk Management

  • Automated Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders: TITAN X automatically sets and adjusts stop-loss and take-profit orders based on your predefined risk parameters. This helps to limit potential losses and protect your trading capital.
  • Position Sizing: The EA can automatically adjust position sizes based on risk tolerance and account equity, ensuring that each trade aligns with your overall risk management strategy.
  • Dynamic Risk Adjustment: TITAN X can dynamically adjust risk parameters based on market volatility and other factors, providing a more robust and adaptive risk management approach.

7. Diversification

  • Multi-Strategy Implementation: TITAN X can be configured to manage multiple trading strategies simultaneously, allowing you to diversify your portfolio and reduce overall risk.
  • Asset Allocation: The EA can be used to allocate capital across different asset classes, such as stocks, currencies, and commodities, further enhancing portfolio diversification.
  • Risk Reduction: By diversifying across multiple strategies and asset classes, TITAN X can help to reduce overall portfolio risk and improve returns.

8. Efficiency

  • Automation of Repetitive Tasks: TITAN X automates many time-consuming tasks, such as market monitoring, order entry, and position management, freeing up your time for other activities.
  • Increased Productivity: By automating these tasks, you can significantly increase your trading productivity and focus on higher-level tasks, such as strategy development and portfolio.
  • Reduced Trading Costs: Automated order execution can often result in lower trading costs, such as brokerage fees and slippage.

9. Data Analysis

  • Rapid Data Processing: TITAN X can quickly analyze large volumes of market data, identifying patterns and trends that may not be readily apparent to human traders.
  • Backtesting and Optimization: The EA leverages data analysis capabilities to perform extensive backtesting and optimize trading strategies for maximum performance.
  • Market Insights: By analyzing market data, TITAN X can provide valuable insights into market trends, volatility, and potential trading opportunities.

10. Customizable

  • Flexible Configuration: TITAN X offers a high degree of customization, allowing you to tailor its behavior to your specific trading style and risk tolerance.
  • Parameter Adjustments: You can easily adjust various parameters, such as entry and exit signals, stop-loss and take-profit levels, and position sizing, to fine-tune the EA's performance.
  • Strategy Development: TITAN X provides a framework for developing and implementing a wide range of trading strategies, from simple trend-following systems to complex algorithmic strategies.

By leveraging these advantages and features, TITAN X can significantly enhance your trading performance, improve risk management, and free up your time for other pursuits.


おすすめのプロダクト
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
エキスパート
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
エキスパート
こんにちはトレーダー！ 私は「デュエンデ」戦略を提示し、 Duende は、さまざまな高低レベルのパターンを検出するアルゴリズムであり、それらは一定のままで良好なエントリを作成し、回復システムは損益分岐点などのさまざまなことを照会し、ピア間をクロスします。 マーケット中のニュースを強力にコントロールし、複数の通貨を問題なくコントロールできることが証明されています 必要なすべてのシンボルで管理できます 私の戦略は「すべての外国為替市場」向けに最適化されていますが、USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY の最高のペアもあります。他の通貨と比較して最も安定した通貨であり、他のシンボルへの道を見つけることができますが、 私がデザインしたものを使用することをお勧めします デュエンデ 残高×額のリスクを負うシステムが内蔵されており、相場が不安定になった場合のリカバリー機能も備えています また、組み込みのシークレットインジケーターから正しい予測を検出すると、TP が一部のポジションをクローズし、他のポジションをクローズできないスマートアルゴリズムシステムも
Blue Bird MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
エキスパート
BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
Smart Range Breakout EA
Botond Doczy Rossler
1 (1)
エキスパート
Smart Range Breakout EA is a fully automated time range breakout strategy, which uses calculated trailing stop-loss to trade high volume moves on the market. The strategy comes with not overly optimized default settings, however it can be experimented with. This expert advisor does not use any martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. LIVE PERFORMANCE : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1823580 The strategy works best on USDJPY  and EURU
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
エキスパート
Bitcoin Striker M5X EA – BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot | High‑Risk & Low‑Risk Presets Note: EA is optimized specifically for the BTC/USD ( BTCUSD ) pair. Using it on other instruments may lead to incorrect behaviour or results. Bitcoin Striker M5X –  BTCUSD M5 Trading Robot with High-Risk/Low-Risk Presets,   ATR-based SL/TP and Fibonacci retracements and more. Bitcoin Striker M5X is a professional trading bot specifically optimized for the Bitcoin market. It efficiently capitalizes on market fluctuati
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
エキスパート
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
エキスパート
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
エキスパート
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
MedusaBitcoin AI
Aii Karadag
エキスパート
Medusa Bitcoin AI: Advanced Deep-Learning Trading System Important:   Receives regular updates (quarterly & during market shifts). Use the latest version. The model is trained on   M5 timeframe and is optimal on this. Overview Building on the success of Medusa Gold AI,   Medusa Bitcoin AI   applies our proven deep learning methodology to   Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading . It combines classic technical indicators (MAs, Bollinger Bands, RSI, ATR) with advanced neural networks, prioritizes current marke
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
エキスパート
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.8 (60)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD、XAUUSD、AUDCAD 向けに設計された高度なトレーディング エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド トレーディングなどの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的なトレーディング エクスペリエンスを卓越したものにします。 7,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT4バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために C
Aurus Pivot XAU
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
AURUS PIVOT XAU PRO is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, based on working with key market zones and confirmed price behavior. The robot analyzes the market structure, evaluates the strength of levels, and opens trades only when several factors coincide. The advisor does not strive to be constantly in the market and avoids trading in unfavorable conditions, focusing on precise entries and risk control. Key Features Trading key support and resistance zones Filtering signals based on Price
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
エキスパート
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
エキスパート
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
MudugEAMT5
Bashir Abdi Jama
エキスパート
Introducing Mudug EA, a powerful expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed using the MQL5 programming language. It is designed to automate your trading strategies and improve your trading performance. Mudug EA comes with a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily customize various aspects of the trading strategy, such as entry amount, stop loss, and take profit levels, as well as the parameters for various technical indicators. The EA employs four indicators, Commodity C
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
エキスパート
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
エキスパート
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
エキスパート
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
エキスパート
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Quantina Forex News Trader
Quantina Intelligence Limited
エキスパート
1.   Automatic News Event Downloads : Seamlessly fetches the latest news events to keep you informed. 2.   Automatic Server Time Adjustments : Adjusts the server time automatically to ensure accurate trading sessions. 3.   Multi-Currency Pair Trading : Trade multiple currency pairs using a single Expert Advisor (EA) on one chart for enhanced efficiency. 4.   Pre-Trade Impact Detector : Detects potential market impacts before executing trades, helping to mitigate risks. 5.   Conditional Partial
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
SCIPIO AIは、金融市場で20年以上の経験を積んだ私が開発した自動取引BOTです。エントリー、管理、ストップロスなど、取引活動のすべてを100%自動化するため、トレーダーは毎日何もする必要がありません。 このEAは一度に1つの取引のみを開き、ストップロスを即座に非常に近い値に設定します。グリッドやマーチンゲール法は使用せず、1取引ずつ行うため、大きなドローダウンを回避できます。 過去数日間の動向に基づいて、人工知能（AI）が取引（ロング+ショート）を開始する最適なタイミングを特定します。 取引方法 + EAをチャートに配置し、自動取引を有効にするだけで、他に何もする必要はありません。 + このEAはGBPUSD専用に作成されており、他の資産には対応していません。 + どの時間枠でも操作は同じなので、最終結果は変わりません。 + 中期的には、毎日辛抱強く続ければ結果が得られます。 + このEAは常に同じロットサイズを使用するため、使用するロットを慎重に選択してください。 + ロットは設定インターフェースから設定でき、いつでも変更できます。 + SCIPIO EAをアクティブ
Double Grid Pro
Igor Riabtsev
エキスパート
The EA opens trades based on Fractals indicator signals and uses smart averaging and position volume calculation. Unlike most grid expert advisors, Double Grid Pro opens averaging positions only on signals. The Fractals indicator is considered the most effective in this case. The expert Advisor can be configured for an aggressive and conservative trading style. The key parameter in the strategy is the CorrectionValue parameter, it indicates the size of the correction at which we close the enti
Gold Smiley Master
Bojan Jokanovic
5 (1)
エキスパート
This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
エキスパート
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
エキスパート
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Midas AI MT5
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
MIDAS AI is the guardian of your capital. It doesn't dive headfirst into trading, but rather weighs every decision with mathematical precision. Its stop-losses and take-profits aren't random numbers, but the result of painstaking calculations designed to minimize risks and maximize profits. MIDAS AI is a symphony of analytics and algorithms. Like an experienced chess player, it calculates its moves ahead by analyzing charts and economic indicators. It doesn't give in to emotions or make impulsi
GOLD Slayer AI
Mohamad Taha
エキスパート
Gold Slayer AI – The Ultimate Smart Trading Weapon for XAUUSD & EURUSD Unleash the power of true intelligent trading. Gold Slayer AI is not just another Expert Advisor. It’s an elite, market-proven algorithm tailored specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD . Designed with precision, this EA combines deep market analysis , AI-powered decisions , and institutional-level risk management —all packed into one smart machine. Why Gold Slayer AI? Smart RSI + EMA Filtering – Trades only in h
SmartBid
Gabriel Costin Floricel
3.92 (12)
エキスパート
SmartBid – 神経ネットワークを基にした XAU/USD の M10 タイムフレーム トレーディング システム 市場の状況に応じてエントリーとエグジットを最適化するために、神経ネットワークを活用した高度なトレーディングシステムです。リスク調整されたポジションサイズ、インテリジェントな取引管理、総ドローダウンを管理するための統合された回復戦略を提供します。 カスタマイズ可能なリスクレベル、スプレッドフィルター、ストップロス設定、トレード時間により、このEAはデータに基づく自動取引アプローチを求めるトレーダーに適しています。 主な機能： リスク管理と取引フィルタリング リスクレベルの選択： 低 – 保守的なアプローチでリスクエクスポージャーを低減。 高 – 積極的な戦略で高い潜在利益を追求。 最大スプレッド制御： スプレッドが設定された閾値を超える場合、取引の実行を制限してスリッページの影響を最小限に抑えます。 ストップロスと回復メカニズム 固定ストップロスの割合： アカウントで許容される最大ドローダウンの割合を設定。ポジションベースのストップロスとは異なり、アカウント全体の資産に
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (393)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (51)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (100)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (10)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
3.24 (21)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.33 (18)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAUUSD（金） 時間軸 : 30分（反応速度とシグナル品質の
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況や時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12、W1）でトリガーされる 9つ の独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの中核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルを識別することに重点を置いています。Golden Hen EAは、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン（averaging）手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべてのトレードは、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルをダウンロード v2.5 9つの戦略の概要 EAは複数の時間枠で同時にXAUUSDチャートを分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に、潜在的な強気（bullish）反転シグナルを識別するために、直近のバーの特
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (27)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。20枠中、残りは 7枠のみ ― まもなく完売です。 価格はまもなく 999ドル に引き上げられます。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:/
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
エキスパート
実運用シグナル（リアル口座） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA は、MQL5 に表示されている 検証済みのリアルトレードシグナル と同一のロジックおよび執行ルールを使用しています。 推奨された最適化設定 を使用し、 信頼性の高い ECN / RAW スプレッドブローカー を利用した場合、実際の取引動作は当該リアルシグナルのパフォーマンスおよび取引構造に近いものとなります。 なお、ブローカー条件、スプレッド、約定品質、VPS 環境の違いにより、個々の結果は異なる場合があります。 本 EA は数量限定販売となっており、価格 USD 499 にて残り 2 本のみです；ご購入後、プライベートメッセージにてご連絡いただければ、ユーザーマニュアルおよび推奨設定をお渡しします。 過度なグリッド取引なし、危険なマーチンゲールなし、ナンピン（平均取得単価引き下げ）なし。 重要：GoldWave は実際の市場環境向けに設計されています。 本システムは AI 補助型の適応ロジ
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (90)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (5)
エキスパート
まずこれを読んでください（非常に重要） 短期的なアカウント転売や短期的な利益獲得を目的として設計されていない マーチンゲールなし / グリッドなし / AIなし 長期的な一貫性を重視するトレーダー向けに設計 ライブ結果: ライブシグナル | メインポートフォリオ |   FTMO 結果 発売記念価格！現在の価格は数量限定です。完売次第、価格が上昇いたします。 ゴールドアトラスとは何ですか？ Gold Atlasは、金（XAUUSD）のプロフェッショナルな自動取引システムです。マルチエントリーブレイクアウトアプローチを採用し、日中の動きと大きなトレンドブレイクアウトの両方を捉えます。 このシステムは指標や固定時間枠に基づかず、最小限の最適化を使用して曲線のフィッティングを減らし、堅牢性を向上させます。 Gold Atlas は 5 つの異なるブレイクアウト レベルで動作し、それぞれに独自のストップ ロスとトレーリング ストップ ロジックがあり、強力な内部分散を実現しています。 この戦略は、さまざまな市場体制と市況をカバーし、2006 年まで遡って 10,000 件弱の取引でテストさ
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (1)
エキスパート
Vortex Turbo — 「嵐を操り、Vortexを制する」 Vortex Turboは、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、適応型市場ロジック、そして精密なリスク管理を融合した独自の開発技術であり、インテリジェントトレーディングの新たな進化段階を体現しています。実績のあるアルゴリズム原理に基づき、複数の戦略を、新たなレベルの予測インテリジェンスを備えた統合型高速エコシステムに統合します。金（XAUUSD(GOLD)）のスキャルピングエキスパートとして設計されたVortex Turboは、制御されたマーチンゲール法と平均化グリッドを採用し、各 ポジションは内蔵のストップロスによって完全に保護されています 。これにより、パワー、精度、安全性の完璧なバランスが確保されています。 非常に重要です！エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した説明書をお送りします。 価格 $555 は 1月19日（月）まで有効です。 その後、価格は $675 に上がります。（最終価格 $1999） Vortex Turbo   Expert Advisorを 購
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (2)
エキスパート
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
エキスパート
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
エキスパート
VolumeHedger EA [ ライブシグナル ]  ,  [ 私のチャンネル ]   ,  [ セットファイル ]  ,   [ ブログ ]   , [ AI利用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推奨口座タイプ: 高レバレッジ Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；プロップファーム（FTMO など） このEAの開発者は、他のロボットの品質を通じてそのプロフェッショナリズムを証明しています。 Volume Hedger EA により  カスタムインジケーターを使用してエントリー戦略を定義できるため、追加のEAを購入する必要はありません！ このEAは、マーチンゲール戦略、ヘッジ、スマートリスク管理を組み合わせた高度なトレーディングアルゴリズムです。トレンド方向を予測するのではなく、出来高を分析し、インテリジェントな戦略でエントリーします。適切なセットファイルを使用することで、FX、ゴールド、株式、暗号資産などで効果的な結果を得ることができます。急激な値動きや安定したトレンドを持つ銘柄で特に高いパフォーマンスを発揮します。取引プロセスは、一定の出来高しきい値でトリガーさ
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.64 (22)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (54)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (2)
エキスパート
Cheat Engineは、中程度のゴールドスキャルピングシステムで、WebベースのAPIを介して取得したグローバルFXセンチメントに基づいて判断を行うことができます。 Cheat Engineのライブシグナルは近日公開予定です。現在の価格は値上げされます。期間限定価格 149 USD 単発取引のみ。グリッドやマーチンゲールは一切使用しません。 日次ボラティリティに適応するインテリジェントなトレーリングストップによる決済 グローバルFXセンチメントとは、総口座価値10億USDを超える数十万人のトレーダーのポジションを測定したものです。Cheat EngineはAPIを通じてこのデータを即座に取得し、判断に活用することができます。これはオプション機能であり、ユーザーが完全にカスタマイズできます。 推奨 チャート: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 入力設定 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - 口座通貨のこの金額ごとに0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - ポジションを開く際に許可される最大スプレッドを設定 自動G
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
作者のその他のプロダクト
Gold Quantum Fusion
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
GOLD QUANTUM FUSION Introducing: Gold Quantum Fusion EA – your ultimate gateway to financial prosperity and cutting-edge trading technology in the gold market. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to bring you unparalleled trading performance, leveraging advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art strategies. Why Choose Gold Quantum Fusion EA? 1. Based on the back-test results from 2024/01/01: Potential Exceptional Profitability - Total Net Profit: $15,714.40 - Gross Profit: $15,939.30 -
RSI Robot EA
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Introducing RSI Robot EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner! Unleash the full potential of your trading strategy with the RSI Robot EA! This powerful Expert Advisor leverages the tried-and-true RSI (Relative Strength Index) and candlestick patterns to make smart, profitable trades, even in volatile markets. Key Features: - Dynamic RSI Strategy : The RSI Robot EA expertly navigates the market using RSI levels to identify overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring timely entries and exits. - Can
Bollinger Trader Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Bollinger Trader Pro Unlock the full potential of your trading with Bollinger Trader Pro, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to maximize your success on the MQL5 Market. Whether you are a seasoned trader or a beginner, Bollinger Trader Pro is your ultimate partner in achieving consistent and profitable trades. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Key Features: Automated Trading: Bollinger Trader Pro leverages advanced algorithms to
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
SniperPro Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Introducing the: SniperPro Trader (expert advisor) Your gateway to financial freedom and a life of luxury awaits with SniperPro Trader ! This exceptional EA is designed to revolutionize your trading experience and unlock a world of possibilities. Imagine the thrill of effortless profits, exotic destinations, and a lifestyle only a few dare to dream of. Why Choose SniperPro Trader? Unparalleled Precision : SniperPro Trader's advanced algorithms ensure pinpoint accuracy in every trade
Momentum Navigator
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Introducing the Momentum Navigator EA Your Path to Wealth and Smart Trading! Take charge of your financial future with Momentum Navigator EA , the ultimate expert advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this cutting-edge trading robot empowers you to navigate market trends with precision, efficiency, and confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Momentum Navigator EA is your perfect partner in reaching financial success. Why
Afribold trend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
AfriBold Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend-Following Buy Trading with Low Risk Parameters The AfriBold Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool that can help you safely generate trades from the forex market. It is a trend-following expert advisor that takes buy trades with low risk parameters. The AfriBold Expert Advisor uses a variety of technical indicators to identify trending markets and potential trading opportunities. It then uses a sophisticated risk management system to ensure th
Quantum GridMaster
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor Overview The Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system designed to maximize trading opportunities using an advanced grid trading strategy. This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for traders seeking a structured and adaptive approach to the forex market, leveraging grid-based order execution, trend analysis, and risk management methodologies. By utilizing two key exponential moving averages (20 EMA and 200 EMA), the Quantum GridMast
Velocity Quant AI
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Introducing the Velocity Quant Ai Expert Advisor: Your Path to Trading Success! Trading can be an overwhelming and daunting task, especially for new traders or beginners. Many traders have even faced the heartache of losing a lot of money and the frustration of not knowing where to turn or who to trust. That's why we took a bold decision and developed the  Velocity Quant AI expert advisor—a truly revolutionary and unique expert advisor (EA) that has been years in the making, designed and scul
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Pitbull Rsi
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
PitBull RSI The Elite Trading Edge That Top Traders Don't Want You to Discover URGENT: Limited-Time Special Pricing - Act Now Before It's Too Late Tired of watching potential profits slip away while others capitalize on market movements?   PitBull RSI   isn't just another trading robot – it's the unfair advantage serious traders have been using to extract consistent profits from volatile markets when everyone else is losing. Why Most Traders Will Miss This Opportunity The hard truth? 95% of ret
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Quantum Nexus Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
QUANTUM NEXUS TRADER Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor For Consistent, Automated Profits. Revolutionary Algorithm that can potentially deliver up to 70% Win Rate with Superior Risk Management TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY The Quantum Nexus Trader EA represents the pinnacle of automated Forex trading technology, combining cutting-edge algorithmic strategies with advanced machine learning to deliver exceptional results in real market conditions. This isn't just another EA – it's your gate
Afribold Samurai
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
InsideBar Xpert
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
InsideBar Xpert EA The  InsideBar Xpert is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to leverage the powerful Inside Bar trading strategy. This sophisticated EA is perfect for traders who seek precision, consistency, and an edge in the forex market. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Strategy : Harnesses the potential of Inside Bar patterns to identify high-probability trade setups. Customizable Settings : Fine-tune the EA to match your trading style with adjustable paramete
Candle Pattern Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Candle Pattern Algo Smart Price Action Trading Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies. This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and contin
Afribold Quantum Opulence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
AFRIBOLD QUANTUM OPULENCE "Afribold Quantum Opulence, we are Pioneering a New Era of Innovative Creation through Intelligent Trading" Introduction In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is essential for investors. Afribold Quantum Opulence emerges as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing the landscape of automated trading. This cutting-edge trading robot has not only garnered attention but has also earned a reputation as one of best EA's, thanks to its remarkab
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Terminator X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
5 (1)
エキスパート
ターミネーターX HFT（ハイ・ターミネーターX HFT（ハイ・フリークエンシー・トレーディング - AIロボット） https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea 最大利益のために1分/2分/3分チャートでGBPUSD、EURJPY、EURUSDのエクストリームデザイン。 「ターミネーターX」エキスパートアドバイザーのご紹介 テレミネーターXエキスパートアドバイザーは、自動取引システムの頂点に立ち、今日のダイナミックな金融市場で優れたパフォーマンスを発揮するように設計されています。 経験豊富なトレーダーとアルゴリズムの専門家チームによって開発されたこのEAは、高度なテクニカル分析を駆使して、正確に有利な取引機会を見つけ出します。 金融市場のダイナミックな世界では、投資家にとって先を行くことが不可欠です。 ターミネーターXは革新の灯台として現れ、自動取引の風景を革命的に変えています。 最先端アルゴリズム 最先端のアルゴリズムを取り入
Telsa Striker
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Tesla Striker Tesla Striker is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for the MQL5 trading platform. It's tailored for traders who want to harness the power of trend following to achieve consistent results in the market. Here are some of its standout features and advantages: Key Features 1. Advanced Trend Detection: Tesla Striker leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and follow market trends with high accuracy, ensuring you capitalize on the most profitable market movements. 2. Automa
NeuraTrend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Got it! Here's the updated description with the added emphasis on user-friendliness and the extensive backtesting results : NeuraTrend Expert Advisor  Maximizing Profits with Precision Trading Unlock the potential of consistent, low-risk trading with NeuraTrend —an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance trading on the 1-minute chart. With a proven strategy that focuses on precision, minimal drawdown, and exceptional profitability, NeuraTrend offers a cutting-edge solution fo
Hyper Frequency Crude Oil
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Introducing the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor Are you looking to elevate your trading game with a powerful and reliable tool? Look no further than the ** Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor **. This cutting-edge EA is designed to optimize your trading strategy and maximize your profits in the volatile crude oil market. Here are some of the key benefits of using this Expert Advisor: 1. **High Accuracy and Profitability** The Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA boasts an impressive
Candle Sync Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
Candle Sync Master Revolutionize Your Trading Journey Automated Trading Excellence at Your Fingertips Are you tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts, missing profitable trades, or letting emotions cloud your trading decisions? Introducing  the  Candle Sync Master   – the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed to transform ordinary traders into market masters, regardless of experience level. Trade Like a Professional Without the Learning Curve The Candle Sync Master   eliminates the c
Edgesync Nexus
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
EDGESYNC NEXUS - The Ultimate Trading Revolution That's Changing Lives Daily! STOP LOSING MONEY! Your Financial Freedom Starts HERE - Only $60 Away! WARNING: This EA is SELLING FAST - Only Limited Copies Available at This Breakthrough Price! What $60 Gets You vs. What You're LOSING Every Day Without It: Your Current Situation: Watching profits slip away with emotional trading decisions Missing golden opportunities while you sleep Stressing over charts 24/7 with inconsistent results Thr
Prop Firm Pirate
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
PROP FIRM PIRATE  A Professional Expert Advisor Trading Robot ‍️ Brief Description PROP FIRM PIRATE is a sophisticated multi-currency Expert Advisor specifically engineered for prop firm challenges using advanced day trading and swing trading strategies with dynamic risk management on USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD markets. ️ Trading Strategy PROP FIRM PIRATE   employs a revolutionary hybrid approach combining: Day Trading Excellence : Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY,
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Machiavelli Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
EA MACHIAVELLI PRO   -   The Strategic Trend Master     MACIAVELLI PRO UNLEASH THE POWER OF STRATEGIC TRADING   Transform your trading game with the  MACHIAVELLI PRO EA   - a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly Expert Advisor that combines the cunning of Machiavelli's strategic mind with cutting-edge trend analysis!   WHY CHOOSE MACHIAVELLI PRO?   INTELLIGENT TREND STRATEGY •   Advanced Trend Detection   - Identifies high-probability trend opportunities •   Precision
Market Surge Dynamo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MARKET SURGE DYNAMO - Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading System Transform your trading with the power of intelligent automation! Why Choose MARKET SURGE DYNAMO? MARKET SURGE DYNAMO   is a sophisticated yet user-friendly expert advisor designed to capture market opportunities across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your forex journey, this EA delivers consistent performance with professional-grade features. Key Features   Multi
Precision Maverick
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
PRECISION MAVERICK - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend Trading at Your Fingertips PRECISION MAVERICK   It's a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capture profitable trend movements across major currency pairs with military-grade precision. Built for both novice and experienced traders, this EA combines advanced multi-timeframe analysis with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent trading performance. Key Features That Set PRECISION MAVERICK Apa
ProShield Dynamics
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   Premium Trend Following Expert Advisor   Transform Your Trading with Advanced Protection & Dynamic Performance PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor designed to deliver consistent profits while safeguarding your capital with military-grade protection systems. This isn't just another EA – it's your personal trading fortress that adapts to market conditions and maximizes opportunities across multiple timeframes. ️   Why Choose PROSHIELD DY
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信