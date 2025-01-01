ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>SetEquals 

SetEquals

現在のソート済み集合が指定されたコレクションまたは配列のすべての要素を含んでいるかどうかを判断します。

ICollection<T>インターフェイスを実装するコレクションを扱うためのバージョン：

bool SetEquals(
  ICollection<T>*  collection     // 比較するコレクション
  );

配列を扱うためのバージョン：

bool SetEquals(
  T&  array[]                    // 比較する配列
  );

パラメータ

*collection

[in]  要素を比較するコレクション

&collection[]

[in]  要素を比較する配列

戻り値

現在のソート済み集合が指定されたコレクションまたは配列のすべての要素を含んでいる場合はtruep、それ例外の場合はfalseを返します。