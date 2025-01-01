MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>IsProperSupersetOf
- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
IsProperSupersetOf
現在のソート済み集合が指定されたコレクションまたは配列の真上位集合であるかどうかを判断します。
ICollection<T>インターフェイスを実装するコレクションを扱うためのバージョン：
|
bool IsProperSupersetOf(
配列を扱うためのバージョン：
|
bool IsProperSupersetOf(
パラメータ
*collection
[in] 関係を判断するコレクション
&collection[]
[in] 関係を判断する配列
戻り値
現在のソート済み集合が真上位集合である場合はtrue、それ以外の場合はfalseを返します。