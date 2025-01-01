- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
SetEquals
현재 정렬�� 집합에서 지정된 컬렉션 또는 배열의 모든 요소가 포함되어 있는지 여부를 결정.
ICollection<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 컬렉션으로 작업하기 위한 버전.
|
bool SetEquals(
배열 작업을 위한 버전.
|
bool SetEquals(
매개변수
*collection
[in] 요소를 비교할 컬렉션.
&collection[]
[in] 요소를 비교할 배열.
값 반환
현재 정렬된 집합에 지정된 컬렉션 또는 배열의 모든 요소가 포함되어 있으면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환.