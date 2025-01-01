문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>SetEquals 

SetEquals

현재 정렬�� 집합에서 지정된 컬렉션 또는 배열의 모든 요소가 포함되어 있는지 여부를 결정.

ICollection<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 컬렉션으로 작업하기 위한 버전.

bool SetEquals(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 비교할 컬렉션
   );

배열 작업을 위한 버전.

bool SetEquals(
   T&  array[]                     // 비교할 수 있는 배열
   );

매개변수

*collection

[in]  요소를 비교할 컬렉션.

&collection[]

[in]  요소를 비교할 배열.

값 반환

현재 정렬된 집합에 지정된 컬렉션 또는 배열의 모든 요소가 포함되어 있으면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환.