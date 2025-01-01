ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>IntersectWith 

IntersectWith

現在のコレクションと渡されたコレクション（配列）の共通集合操作を生成します。現在のコレクションを変更して、指定されたコレクション（配列）に存在する要素のみを含むようにします。

ICollection<T>インターフェイスを実装するコレクションを扱うためのバージョン：

void IntersectWith(
  ICollection<T>*  collection     // コレクション
  );

配列を扱うためのバージョン：

void IntersectWith(
  T&  array[]                    // 配列
  );

パラメータ

*collection

[in]  現在の集合が交差するコレクション

&collection[]

[in]  現在の集合が交差する配列

注意事項

結果は現在のコレクション（配列）に書き込まれます。