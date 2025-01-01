MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>SymmetricExceptWith
- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TryGetMin
- TryGetMax
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- SymmetricExceptWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
- GetViewBetween
- GetReverse
SymmetricExceptWith
現在の集合と指定されたコレクション（配列）の対称差集合操作を生成します。現在のコレクションを変更して、ソースオブジェクトまたは指定されたコレクション（配列）の一方にのみ存在する要素のみを含むようにします。
ICollection<T>インターフェイスを実装するコレクションを扱うためのバージョン：
|
void SymmetricExceptWith(
配列を扱うためのバージョン：
|
void SymmetricExceptWith(
パラメータ
*collection
[in] 対称差を生成するコレクション
&collection[]
[in] 対称差を生成する配列
注意事項
結果は現在のコレクション（配列）に書き込まれます。