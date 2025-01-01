文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CSortedSet<T>SetEquals 

SetEquals

确定当前已排序集合是否包含指定集合或数组的所有元素。

这个版本处理了实施 ICollection<T>接口的集合。

bool SetEquals(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 比较集合
   );

处理数组的版本。

bool SetEquals(
   T&  array[]                     // 比较数组
   );

参数

*collection

[in]  比较元素的集合。

&collection[]

[in]  比较元素的数组。

返回值

如果当前已排序集包括指定集合或数组的所有元素，则返回true；否则返回false。