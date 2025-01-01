MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CSortedSet<T>IntersectWith
IntersectWith
产生当前集合和过去集合的操作交集（数组）。更改当前集合到只包含在指定集合中存在的元素（数组）。
这个版本处理了实施 ICollection<T>接口的集合。
void IntersectWith(
处理数组的版本。
void IntersectWith(
参数
*collection
[in] 与当前集合相交的集合。
&collection[]
[in] 与当前集合相交的数组。
注意
这个结果被写入当前集合（数组）。