문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリジェネリックデータコレクションCSortedSet<T>IntersectWith 

IntersectWith

현재 컬렉션과 통과된 컬렉션(배열)의 교차점 연산을 생성. 지정된 컬렉션(배열)에 있는 요소만 포함하도록 현재 컬렉션을 수정.

ICollection<T> 인터페이스를 구현하는 컬렉션으로 작업하기 위한 버전.

void IntersectWith(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 컬렉션
   );

배열 작업을 위한 버전.

void IntersectWith(
   T&  array[]                     // 배열
   );

매개변수

*collection

[in]  현재 집합과 교차할 컬렉션.

&collection[]

[in]  현재 세트가 교차될 배열.

참고

결과가 현재 컬렉션(배열)에 기록됩니다.