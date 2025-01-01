DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5Fonctions MathématiquesMathArctan2 

MathArctan2

Retourne l'angle (en radians) dont la tangente est le rapport des 2 nombres spécifiés.

double MathArctan2(
 double y     // La coordonnée y du point
 double x     // La coordonnée x du point
  );

Paramètres

y

[in]  Valeur de la coordonnée Y.

x

[in]  Valeur de la coordonnée X.

Valeur de Retour

MathArctan2 retourne un angle, θ, dans l'intervalle -π à π radians, afin que MathTan(θ) = y/x.

Veuillez noter ce qui suit :

  • Pour (x, y) dans le quadrant 1, 0 < θ < π/2
  • Pour (x, y) dans le quadrant 2, π/2 < θ ≤ π
  • Pour (x, y) dans le quadrant 3, -π < θ < -π/2
  • Pour (x, y) dans le quadrant 4, -π/2 < θ < 0

Pour les points situés sur les limites des quadrants, la valeur de retour est la suivante :

  • Si y = 0 et x n'est pas négatif, θ = 0.
  • Si y = 0 et x est négatif, θ = π.
  • Si y est positif et x = 0, θ = π/2.
  • Si y est négatif et x = 0, θ = -π/2.
  • Si y = 0 et x = 0, θ = 0.

Note

Au lieu d'utiliser la fonction MathArctan2(), vous pouvez utiliser la fonction atan2().

 

Exemple :

#define GRAPH_WIDTH  750
#define GRAPH_HEIGHT 350
 
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
 
CGraphic ExtGraph;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   vector delta=vector::Full(10,10);
   delta[0]=0;
//--- prends 101 valeurs de 0 à 2 pi avec un pas de delta
   vector X=delta.CumSum();
//--- calcule la valeur de l'arc tangent pour chaque valeur du vecteur X
   vector Y=delta.CumSum();
   
   Print("vector delta = \n",delta);
   Print("vector X = \n",X);
   Print("vector Y = \n",Y);
   
//--- transfére les valeurs calculées des vecteurs dans les tableaux
   double x_array[];;
   double y_array[];;
   X.Swap(x_array);
   Y.Swap(y_array);
   
   double array[10];
   for(int i=0i<10i++)
     {
      array[i]=MathArctan2(y_array[i],x_array[i]);
     }
 
//--- dessine un graphique des valeurs vectorielles calculées
   CurvePlot(x_array,y_array,clrDodgerBlue);
 
//--- attend l'appui sur les touches Escape ou PgDn pour supprimer le graphique (prendre une capture d'écran) et quitter
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      if(StopKeyPressed())
         break;
      Sleep(16);
     }
 
//--- nettoyage
   ExtGraph.Destroy();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| si appui sur ESC, retourne 'vrai'                                |
//| Si appui sur PgDn, prends une capture d'écran et retourne 'true' |
//| Sinon, retourne 'false'                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool StopKeyPressed()
  {
//--- si ESC est enfoncé, renvoie 'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)!=0)
      return(true);
//--- si PgDn est enfoncé et qu'une capture d'écran graphique est prise avec succès, renvoie 'true'
   if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_PAGEDOWN)!=0 && MakeAndSaveScreenshot(MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_NAME)+"_Screenshot"))
      return(true);
//--- retourne 'false'
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crée un objet graphique et dessine une courbe                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CurvePlot(double &x_array[], double &y_array[], const color colour)
  {
   ExtGraph.Create(ChartID(), "Graphic"000GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ExtGraph.CurveAdd(x_arrayy_arrayColorToARGB(colour), CURVE_LINES);
   ExtGraph.IndentUp(30);
   ExtGraph.CurvePlotAll();
   string text1="Press ESC to delete the graph and stop the script, or";
   string text2="Press PgDn to create a screen, delete the graph and stop the script";
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(549text1ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.TextAdd(54,21text2ColorToARGB(clrBlack));
   ExtGraph.Update();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Prend une capture d'écran et l'enregistre dans un fichier        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool MakeAndSaveScreenshot(const string file_name)
  {
   string file_names[];
   ResetLastError();
   int selected=FileSelectDialog("Save Picture"NULL"All files (*.*)|*.*"FSD_WRITE_FILEfile_namesfile_name+".png");
   if(selected<1)
     {
      if(selected<0)
         PrintFormat("%s: FileSelectDialog() function returned error %d"__FUNCTION__GetLastError());
      return false;
     }
   
   bool res=false;
   if(ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,false))
      res=ChartScreenShot(0file_names[0], GRAPH_WIDTHGRAPH_HEIGHT);
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW,true);
   return(res);
  }

 

Résultat :

MathArctan2_Screenshot