#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableSet"

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- まずグローバル変数を作成する

for(int i=0; i<21; i++)

GlobalVariableSet(GV_NAME+string(i),i);

//--- クライアント端末グローバル変数の数を取得し、ループで名前を表示する

int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();

for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)

{

string name=GlobalVariableName(i);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

PrintFormat("GlobalVariableName(%02d) = \"%s\"", i, name);

}

//--- クリーンアップ

GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);

/*

結果：

GlobalVariableName(20) = "TestGlobalVariableSet9"

GlobalVariableName(19) = "TestGlobalVariableSet8"

GlobalVariableName(18) = "TestGlobalVariableSet7"

GlobalVariableName(17) = "TestGlobalVariableSet6"

GlobalVariableName(16) = "TestGlobalVariableSet5"

GlobalVariableName(15) = "TestGlobalVariableSet4"

GlobalVariableName(14) = "TestGlobalVariableSet3"

GlobalVariableName(13) = "TestGlobalVariableSet20"

GlobalVariableName(12) = "TestGlobalVariableSet2"

GlobalVariableName(11) = "TestGlobalVariableSet19"

GlobalVariableName(10) = "TestGlobalVariableSet18"

GlobalVariableName(09) = "TestGlobalVariableSet17"

GlobalVariableName(08) = "TestGlobalVariableSet16"

GlobalVariableName(07) = "TestGlobalVariableSet15"

GlobalVariableName(06) = "TestGlobalVariableSet14"

GlobalVariableName(05) = "TestGlobalVariableSet13"

GlobalVariableName(04) = "TestGlobalVariableSet12"

GlobalVariableName(03) = "TestGlobalVariableSet11"

GlobalVariableName(02) = "TestGlobalVariableSet10"

GlobalVariableName(01) = "TestGlobalVariableSet1"

GlobalVariableName(00) = "TestGlobalVariableSet0"

*/

}