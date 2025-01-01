#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define GV_NAME "TestGlobalVariableTime"

#define GV_TOTAL 5



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- テスト用に作成されたGV_NAME接頭辞を持つクライアント端末のグローバル変数を削除する

GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);



//--- 各作成間に5秒の待機を入れて、GV_NAME接頭辞付きのクライアント端末グローバル変数を

//--- GV_TOTAL個作成する

for(int i=0; i<GV_TOTAL; i++)

{

string name=GV_NAME+"_"+(string)i;

ulong value=GetMicrosecondCount();

ResetLastError();

datetime time=GlobalVariableSet(name, (double)value);

if(time==0)

{

Print("GlobalVariableSet() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

continue;

}

Sleep(5000);

PrintFormat("GlobalVariableSet(%s, %.0f). Create time: %s", name, value, TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}



//--- 数秒待機して、GV_NAME接頭辞付きの端末グローバル変数作成時刻を操作ログに出力する

Sleep(2000);

Print("");

GlobalVariableTimePrint("Creation time");



//--- さらに数秒待機して、GV_NAME接頭辞付き端末グローバル変数の最終アクセス時刻を操作ログに出力する

//--- これにより、各変数の最終アクセス時刻が作成時刻と同じであることが確認できる

Sleep(2000);

Print("");

GlobalVariableTimePrint("Last access time");



//--- 次に、作成した各変数の値をリクエストする

Print("");

int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

string name=GlobalVariableName(i);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

if(StringFind(name, GV_NAME)==WRONG_VALUE)

continue;



double value=GlobalVariableGet(name);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable value at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

PrintFormat("Value of global variable named \"%s\": %.0f", name, value);

}



//--- さらに数秒待機して、GV_NAME接頭辞付き端末グローバル変数の最終アクセス時刻を操作ログに出力する

//--- これにより、各変数への最終アクセス時刻が値のリクエスト時刻と同じであることが確認できる

Sleep(2000);

Print("");

GlobalVariableTimePrint("After getting value, the last access time");



//--- テスト用に作成されたGV_NAME接頭辞を持つクライアント端末のグローバル変数を削除する

GlobalVariablesDeleteAll(GV_NAME);

/*

結果：

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_0, 3987). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:39

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_1, 5012302). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:44

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_2, 10034365). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:49

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_3, 15045008). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:54

GlobalVariableSet(TestGlobalVariableTime_4, 20060340). Create time: 2024.11.28 22:00:59



Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_0": 2024.11.28 22:00:39

Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_1": 2024.11.28 22:00:44

Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_2": 2024.11.28 22:00:49

Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_3": 2024.11.28 22:00:54

Creation time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_4": 2024.11.28 22:00:59



Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_0": 2024.11.28 22:00:39

Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_1": 2024.11.28 22:00:44

Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_2": 2024.11.28 22:00:49

Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_3": 2024.11.28 22:00:54

Last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_4": 2024.11.28 22:00:59



Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_0": 3987

Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_1": 5012302

Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_2": 10034365

Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_3": 15045008

Value of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_4": 20060340



After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_0": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_1": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_2": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_3": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

After getting value, the last access time of global variable named "TestGlobalVariableTime_4": 2024.11.28 22:01:08

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| クライアント端末のグローバル変数に対する最後のアクセス時刻を |

//| 操作ログに表示する |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void GlobalVariableTimePrint(const string reason)

{

int total=GlobalVariablesTotal();

for(int i=0;i<total;i++)

{

string name=GlobalVariableName(i);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable name at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

datetime time=GlobalVariableTime(name);

if(GetLastError()!=0)

{

PrintFormat("Error %d occurred while getting global variable time at index %d", GetLastError(), i);

ResetLastError();

continue;

}

PrintFormat("%s of global variable named \"%s\": %s", reason, name, TimeToString(time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS));

}

}