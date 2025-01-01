MQL5 リファレンス言語基礎構文予約語 コメント識別子予約語 予約語 下記の識別子は、予約語として使用されています。 それぞれに特定のアクションが割り当てられており、他の目的での使用は出来ません。 データ型 bool float uint char int ulong class long union color short ushort datetime string void double struct enum uchar アクセス指定子 const private virtual delete protected override public メモリクラス extern input static 演算子 break dynamic_cast operator case else pack continue for return default if sizeof delete new switch do offsetof while その他 this #define #import true #ifdef #include false #ifndef #property template #else group typename #endif namespace 識別子 データ型