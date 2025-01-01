ドキュメントセクション
予約語

下記の識別子は、予約語として使用されています。 それぞれに特定のアクションが割り当てられており、他の目的での使用は出来ません。

データ型

アクセス指定子

メモリクラス

演算子

その他

 

 