//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| スクリプトプログラムを開始する関数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 加算と乗算の行列演算

CMatrix A(3),B(3),C();

//--- 配列の行を準備する

double a1[3]={1,2,3}, a2[3]={2,3,1}, a3[3]={3,1,2};

double b1[3]={3,2,1}, b2[3]={1,3,2}, b3[3]={2,1,3};

//--- 行列に書き込む

A[0]=a1; A[1]=a2; A[2]=a3;

B[0]=b1; B[1]=b2; B[2]=b3;

//--- エキスパート操作ログに行列を出力する

Print("---- Elements of matrix A");

Print(A.String());

Print("---- Elements of matrix B");

Print(B.String());



//--- 行列の加算

Print("---- Addition of matrices A and B");

C=A+B;

//--- フォーマットされた文字列表現を出力する

Print(C.String());



//--- 行列の乗算

Print("---- Multiplication of matrices A and B");

C=A*B;

Print(C.String());



//--- 次に動的配列 matrix[i][j] のスタイルで値を取得する方法を示す

Print("Output the values of matrix C elementwise");

//--- ループを使用して行列の行（CRow オブジェクト）を順番にみる

for(int i=0;i<3;i++)

{

string com="| ";

//--- 行列の行の値を形成する

for(int j=0;j<3;j++)

{

//--- 行と列の数を使用して行列要素を取得する

double element=C[i][j];// [i] - m_rows[] 配列で CRow にアクセスする

// [j] - CRowでのインデックス作成演算オーバーロード

com=com+StringFormat("a(%d,%d)=%G ; ",i,j,element);

}

com+="|";

//--- 行の値を出力する

Print(com);

}

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Row クラス |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CRow

{

private:

double m_array[];

public:

//--- コンストラクタとデストラクタ

CRow(void) { ArrayResize(m_array,0); }

CRow(const CRow &r) { this=r; }

CRow(const double &array[]);

~CRow(void){};

//--- 行の要素数

int Size(void) const { return(ArraySize(m_array));}

//--- 値を持つ文字列を返す

string String(void) const;

//--- インデックス作成演算子

double operator[](int i) const { return(m_array[i]); }

//--- 代入演算子

void operator=(const double &array[]); // 配列

void operator=(const CRow & r); // あと 1 つの CRow オブジェクト

double operator*(const CRow &o); //乗算に使用される CRow オブジェクト

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 行を配列と初期化するためのコンストラクタ |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::CRow(const double &array[])

{

int size=ArraySize(array);

//--- 配列が空でない場合

if(size>0)

{

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

//--- 値を書き込む

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

m_array[i]=array[i];

}

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 配列の代入演算子 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::operator=(const double &array[])

{

int size=ArraySize(array);

if(size==0) return;

//--- 配列に値を書き込む

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++) m_array[i]=array[i];

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CRow の 代入演算子 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CRow::operator=(const CRow &r)

{

int size=r.Size();

if(size==0) return;

//--- 配列に値を書き込む

ArrayResize(m_array,size);

for(int i=0;i<size;i++) m_array[i]=r[i];

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 別の行の乗算演算子 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double CRow::operator*(const CRow &o)

{

double res=0;

//--- 検証

int size=Size();

if(size!=o.Size() || size==0)

{

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to multiply two matrices, their sizes are different");

return(res);

}

//--- 配列の要素ごとに乗算し、結果を加算する

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

res+=m_array[i]*o[i];

//--- 結果

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| フォーマットされた文字列表現を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string CRow::String(void) const

{

string out="";

//--- 配列のサイズがゼロでない場合

int size=ArraySize(m_array);

//--- 要素の数がゼロ以外の配列を取り扱う

if(size>0)

{

out="{";

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

//--- 値を文字列に収集する

out+=StringFormat(" %G;",m_array[i]);

}

out+=" }";

}

//--- 結果

return(out);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Matrix クラス |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CMatrix

{

private:

CRow m_rows[];



public:

//--- コンストラクタとデストラクタ

CMatrix(void);

CMatrix(int rows) { ArrayResize(m_rows,rows); }

~CMatrix(void){};

//--- 行列のサイズを取得する

int Rows() const { return(ArraySize(m_rows)); }

int Cols() const { return(Rows()>0? m_rows[0].Size():0); }

//--- CRow の行の形で列の値を返す

CRow GetColumnAsRow(const int col_index) const;

//--- マトリックス値を持つ文字列を返す

string String(void) const;

//--- 索引付け演算子は文字列をその数で返す

CRow *operator[](int i) const { return(GetPointer(m_rows[i])); }

//--- 加算演算子

CMatrix operator+(const CMatrix &m);

//--- 乗算演算子

CMatrix operator*(const CMatrix &m);

//--- 代入演算子

CMatrix *operator=(const CMatrix &m);

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| サイズがゼロの行の配列を作成するフォルトコンストラクタ |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix::CMatrix(void)

{

//--- 行列の行がゼロ

ArrayResize(m_rows,0);

//---

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CRow の行の形で列の値を返す |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CRow CMatrix::GetColumnAsRow(const int col_index) const

{

//--- 列から値を取得する変数

CRow row();

//--- 行列の行数

int rows=Rows();

//--- 行の数がゼロより大きい場合、演算を実行する

if(rows>0)

{

//--- インデックス col_index で列の値を受け取る配列

double array[];

ArrayResize(array,rows);

//---配列に書き込む

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

//--- 配列の境界を超えるかもしれないので 行 i の列の数を確認する

if(col_index>=this[i].Size())

{

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Error! Column number ",col_index,"> row size ",i);

break; // 行は初期化されていないオブジェクトになる

}

array[i]=this[i][col_index];

}

//--- 配列の値に基づいて CRow の行を作成する

row=array;

}

//--- 結果

return(row);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 2 つの行列の加算 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix CMatrix::operator+(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- 渡された行列の行と列の数

int cols=m.Cols();

int rows=m.Rows();

//--- 加算結果を受け取る行列

CMatrix res(rows);

//--- 行列のサイズが一致していなければいけない

if(cols!=Cols() || rows!=Rows())

{

//--- 加算が不可能

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to add two matrices, their sizes are different");

return(res);

}

//--- 補助配列

double arr[];

ArrayResize(arr,cols);

//--- 行を 1 つづつ加算する

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

//--- 行列の文字列の加算結果を配列に書く

for(int k=0;k<cols;k++)

{

arr[k]=this[i][k]+m[i][k];

}

//--- 配列を行列の行に配置する

res[i]=arr;

}

//--- 行列の加算の結果を返す

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 2 つの行列の乗算 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix CMatrix::operator*(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- 1 番目の行列の列数、行列に渡された行数

int cols1=Cols();

int rows2=m.Rows();

int rows1=Rows();

int cols2=m.Cols();

//--- 加算結果を受け取る行列

CMatrix res(rows1);

//--- 行列は調整を必要とする

if(cols1!=rows2)

{

//--- 乗算が不可能

Print(__FUNCSIG__,": Failed to multiply two matrices, format is not compatible "

"- number of columns in the first factor should be equal to the number of rows in the second");

return(res);

}

//--- 補助配列

double arr[];

ArrayResize(arr,cols1);

//--- 乗算行列の行に書き込む

for(int i=0;i<rows1;i++)// 行ごとに処理する

{

//--- 受け取り側の配列をリセットする

ArrayInitialize(arr,0);

//--- 行の要素を 1 つずつみる

for(int k=0;k<cols1;k++)

{

//--- CRow の形で行列 m の列 k の値をとる

CRow column=m.GetColumnAsRow(k);

//--- 2 つの行を乗算し、i 番目の要素内のベクトルのスカラー乗算の結果を書き込む

arr[k]=this[i]*column;

}

//--- 配列 arr[] を行列の i 番目の行に配置する

res[i]=arr;

}

//--- 行列の乗算の結果を返す

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 代入演算 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CMatrix *CMatrix::operator=(const CMatrix &m)

{

//--- 行数を検索して設定する

int rows=m.Rows();

ArrayResize(m_rows,rows);

//--- 渡された行列の行の値で行を埋める

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++) this[i]=m[i];

//---

return(GetPointer(this));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 行列の文字列表現 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string CMatrix::String(void) const

{

string out="";

int rows=Rows();

//---文字列で文字列を作る

for(int i=0;i<rows;i++)

{

out=out+this[i].String()+"\r

";

}

//--- 結果

return(out);

}