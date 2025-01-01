MQL5 リファレンス言語基礎構文予約語 コメント識別子予約語 지정 단어 다음 식별자는 지정된 단어로 기록되며 각 식별자는 특정 작업에 해당하며 다른 의미로는 사용할 수 없습니다. 데이터 타입 bool float uint char int ulong class long union 색상 short ushort datetime string void double struct enum uchar Access Specificators const private virtual delete protected override public Memory Classes extern input static 연산자 break dynamic_cast operator case else pack continue for return default if sizeof delete new switch do offsetof while Other this #define #import true #ifdef #include false #ifndef #property template #else group typename #endif namespace 識別子 データ型