





void BuySignal( string SignalSirname,

double &ColorArray[],

int ColorIndex,

const int Rates_total,

const int Prev_calculated,

const double & Close [],

const int &Spread[])

{



static uint counter= 0 ;

if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ;



bool BuySignal= false ;

bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (ColorArray);

int index,index1;

if (SeriesTest)

{

index= int (NumberofBar);

index1=index+ 1 ;

}

else

{

index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

index1=index- 1 ;

}

if (SignMode== MODE_SIGNAL )

{

if (ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal= true ;

}

else

{

if (ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) BuySignal= true ;

}

if (BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)

{

counter++;

MqlDateTime tm;

TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm);

string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min);

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close );

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

double Ask = Close [index];

double Bid = Close [index];

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread);

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

Bid += _Point *Spread[index];

string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits );

string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits );

string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ());

if (SignMode== MODE_SIGNAL || (SignMode==MODE_TREND && ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex))

{

if (SoundON) Alert ( "BUY signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal alert" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}

else

{

if (SoundON) Alert ( "Up Trend signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": Up Trend signal alert" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": Up Trend signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}

}





}







void SellSignal( string SignalSirname,

double &ColorArray[],

int ColorIndex,

const int Rates_total,

const int Prev_calculated,

const double & Close [],

const int &Spread[])

{



static uint counter= 0 ;

if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ;



bool SellSignal= false ;

bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (ColorArray);

int index,index1;

if (SeriesTest)

{

index= int (NumberofBar);

index1=index+ 1 ;

}

else

{

index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

index1=index- 1 ;

}



if (SignMode== MODE_SIGNAL )

{

if (ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex && ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal= true ;

}

else

{

if (ColorArray[index]==ColorIndex) SellSignal= true ;

}

if (SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)

{

counter++;

MqlDateTime tm;

TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm);

string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min);

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close );

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

double Ask = Close [index];

double Bid = Close [index];

SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread);

if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar);

else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ;

Bid += _Point *Spread[index];

string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits );

string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits );

string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ());

if (SignMode== MODE_SIGNAL || (SignMode==MODE_TREND && ColorArray[index1]!=ColorIndex))

{

if (SoundON) Alert ( "SELL signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal alert" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}

else

{

if (SoundON) Alert ( "Down trend signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod);

if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": Down trend signal alert" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": Down trend signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod);

}

}



}







string GetStringTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)

{



return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ,- 1 ));



}