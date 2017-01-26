EMA_WMA - Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Intersection of two iMA (MA).

The Expert Advisor trades daily breakouts. It places pending BuyStop and SellStop orders.

The Exp_BykovTrend_ReOpen trading system based on the signals of the BykovTrend indicator with scaling by the trend.

The Exp_SilverTrend_Signal_ReOpen trading system based on the signals of the SilverTrend_Signal indicator with scaling by the trend.