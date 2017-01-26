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WeightOscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Oscillator, representing the weighted smoothed sum of four indicators: RSI, MFI, WPR and DeMarker.
Fig1. The WeightOscillator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17063
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