MQL5에서의 진보된 적응형 인디케이터 이론 및 구현

이 문서는 John F. Ehlers의 훌륭한 저작물 두 개에 기반을 두고 있습니다 "Rocket Science for Traders" 및 "Сybernetic Analysis for Stock and Futures". 저는 J.F. Ehlers의 디지털 신호 처리 방법 및 시장 사이클 인식에 복소수를 도입하는 독특한 시장 분석 접근을 보고 영감을 받아 일련의 주제에 대해 더욱 깊숙이 들어가보기로 했고, 그 결과로 MQL5으로 3개의 적응형 인디케이터를 구현하게 되었습니다.



이 문서에서는 적응형 인디케이터와 그것을 MQL5으로 구현하는 것에 대한 대한 기본 이론에 대해 다루어 볼 것입니다. 적응형 인디케이터는 적응형이 아닌 버전과 비교될 것입니다.

복소수 이론에 대한 발상은 공학적 배경이 없으신 독자분들께는 상당히 복잡할 지도 모르겠습니다. 따라서 본 문서를 읽으시기 전에 사전에 위키에서 이론에 대해 알아보시거나 혹은 튜토리얼을 보는 것을 추천드립니다.

페이저

페이저나 페이즈 벡터는 사이클의 페이즈와 폭을 보여주는 벡터입니다. 오일러의 공식에 따르면 사인파는 두 복소수로 나타내어질 수 있습니다. 아래에 나타난 사인파를 나타내는 회전 페이저를 확인해주시가 바랍니다.

Cyber Cycle 인디케이터는 "Сybernetic analysis for stocks and futures" 에서 가져온 하이 패스 필터입니다. 이 필터는 타임시리즈에서 사이클 모드 성분만 남기는 역할을 수행합니다.

RVI 인디케이터

RVI는 Relative Vigor Index의 약자입니다. 강세장에서는 공개 가격보다 근접 가격이 높고 약세장에서는 공개 가격보다 근접 가격이 낮은 경향이 있다는 게 이 인디케이터의 기반 이론입니다.



이러한 움직임의 원동력은 일일 거래범위에 따른 근접 가격과 공개 가격 간의 차이로 측정됩니다.

이 인디케이터는 MetaTrader 5에 내장되어 있기 때문에 많은 MetaTrader 사용자에게 잘 알려진 인디케이터입니다.



참조를 위해 소스 코드를 붙여넣는 중입니다.

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property description "Relative Vigor Index" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_label1 "RVI" #property indicator_label2 "Signal" input int InpRVIPeriod= 10 ; double ExtRVIBuffer[]; double ExtSignalBuffer[]; #define TRIANGLE_PERIOD 3 #define AVERAGE_PERIOD (TRIANGLE_PERIOD* 2 ) void OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtRVIBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,ExtSignalBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 3 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,(InpRVIPeriod- 1 )+TRIANGLE_PERIOD); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,(InpRVIPeriod- 1 )+AVERAGE_PERIOD); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "RVI(" + string (InpRVIPeriod)+ ")" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL , "RVI(" + string (InpRVIPeriod)+ ")" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 1 , PLOT_LABEL , "Signal(" + string (InpRVIPeriod)+ ")" ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &TickVolume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]) { int i,j,nLimit; double dValueUp,dValueDown,dNum,dDeNum; if (rates_total<=InpRVIPeriod+AVERAGE_PERIOD+ 2 ) return ( 0 ); if (prev_calculated< 0 ) return ( 0 ); nLimit=InpRVIPeriod+ 2 ; if (prev_calculated>InpRVIPeriod+TRIANGLE_PERIOD+ 2 ) nLimit=prev_calculated- 1 ; if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { for (i= 0 ;i<InpRVIPeriod+TRIANGLE_PERIOD;i++) ExtRVIBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; for (i= 0 ;i<InpRVIPeriod+AVERAGE_PERIOD;i++) ExtSignalBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; } for (i=nLimit;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) { dNum= 0.0 ; dDeNum= 0.0 ; for (j=i;j>i-InpRVIPeriod;j--) { dValueUp=Close[j]-Open[j]+ 2 *(Close[j- 1 ]-Open[j- 1 ])+ 2 *(Close[j- 2 ]-Open[j- 2 ])+Close[j- 3 ]-Open[j- 3 ]; dValueDown=High[j]-Low[j]+ 2 *(High[j- 1 ]-Low[j- 1 ])+ 2 *(High[j- 2 ]-Low[j- 2 ])+High[j- 3 ]-Low[j- 3 ]; dNum+=dValueUp; dDeNum+=dValueDown; } if (dDeNum!= 0.0 ) ExtRVIBuffer[i]=dNum/dDeNum; else ExtRVIBuffer[i]=dNum; } nLimit=InpRVIPeriod+TRIANGLE_PERIOD+ 2 ; if (prev_calculated>InpRVIPeriod+AVERAGE_PERIOD+ 2 ) nLimit=prev_calculated- 1 ; for (i=nLimit;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) ExtSignalBuffer[i]=(ExtRVIBuffer[i]+ 2 *ExtRVIBuffer[i- 1 ]+ 2 *ExtRVIBuffer[i- 2 ]+ExtRVIBuffer[i- 3 ])/AVERAGE_PERIOD; return (rates_total); }

기간이 기본값 10으로 설정된 표준 RVI 표시기의 스크린샷이 아래에 붙여넣어져 있습니다.

적응형 RVI 인디케이터

앞의 두 적응 표시기와 마찬가지로 CyclePeriod 인디케이터에서 주요 사이클 측정을 추출하여 RVI 주기에 적용해야 합니다. "길이" 변수는 기간의 4 바 가중 이동 평균으로 계산됩니다.

copied= CopyBuffer (hCyclePeriod, 0 , 0 , 4 ,CyclePeriod); if (copied<= 0 ) { Print ( "FAILURE: Could not get values from CyclePeriod indicator." ); return - 1 ; } AdaptiveRVIPeriod = int ( floor (( 4 *CyclePeriod[ 0 ]+ 3 *CyclePeriod[ 1 ]+ 2 *CyclePeriod[ 2 ]+CyclePeriod[ 3 ])/ 20.0 ));

아래에서 어댑티브 RVI 표시기의 전체 소스 코드를 보실 수 있습니다.

#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property copyright "2011, Adaptive version Investeo.pl" #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property description "Adaptive Relative Vigor Index" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Green #property indicator_color2 Red #property indicator_label1 "AdaptiveRVI" #property indicator_label2 "Signal" #define Price(i) ((high[i]+low[i])/ 2.0 ) input int InpRVIPeriod= 10 ; double ExtRVIBuffer[]; double ExtSignalBuffer[]; int hCyclePeriod; input double InpAlpha= 0.07 ; int AdaptiveRVIPeriod; #define TRIANGLE_PERIOD 3 #define AVERAGE_PERIOD (TRIANGLE_PERIOD* 2 ) int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,ExtRVIBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,ExtSignalBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 3 ); hCyclePeriod= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "CyclePeriod" ,InpAlpha); if (hCyclePeriod== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "CyclePeriod indicator not available!" ); return (- 1 ); } PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,(InpRVIPeriod- 1 )+TRIANGLE_PERIOD); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 1 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,(InpRVIPeriod- 1 )+AVERAGE_PERIOD); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "AdaptiveRVI" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL , "AdaptiveRVI" ); PlotIndexSetString ( 1 , PLOT_LABEL , "Signal" ); return 0 ; } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &TickVolume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]) { int i,j,nLimit; double dValueUp,dValueDown,dNum,dDeNum; double CyclePeriod[ 4 ]; int copied; copied= CopyBuffer (hCyclePeriod, 0 , 0 , 4 ,CyclePeriod); if (copied<= 0 ) { Print ( "FAILURE: Could not get values from CyclePeriod indicator." ); return - 1 ; } AdaptiveRVIPeriod = int ( floor (( 4 *CyclePeriod[ 0 ]+ 3 *CyclePeriod[ 1 ]+ 2 *CyclePeriod[ 2 ]+CyclePeriod[ 3 ])/ 20.0 )); if (rates_total<=AdaptiveRVIPeriod+AVERAGE_PERIOD+ 2 ) return ( 0 ); if (prev_calculated< 0 ) return ( 0 ); nLimit=AdaptiveRVIPeriod+ 2 ; if (prev_calculated>AdaptiveRVIPeriod+TRIANGLE_PERIOD+ 2 ) nLimit=prev_calculated- 1 ; if (prev_calculated== 0 ) { for (i= 0 ;i<AdaptiveRVIPeriod+TRIANGLE_PERIOD;i++) ExtRVIBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; for (i= 0 ;i<AdaptiveRVIPeriod+AVERAGE_PERIOD;i++) ExtSignalBuffer[i]= 0.0 ; } for (i=nLimit;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) { copied= CopyBuffer (hCyclePeriod, 0 ,rates_total-i- 1 , 4 ,CyclePeriod); if (copied<= 0 ) { Print ( "FAILURE: Could not get values from CyclePeriod indicator." ); return - 1 ; } AdaptiveRVIPeriod = int ( floor (( 4 *CyclePeriod[ 0 ]+ 3 *CyclePeriod[ 1 ]+ 2 *CyclePeriod[ 2 ]+CyclePeriod[ 3 ])/ 20.0 )); dNum= 0.0 ; dDeNum= 0.0 ; for (j=i;j> MathMax (i-AdaptiveRVIPeriod, 3 );j--) { dValueUp=Close[j]-Open[j]+ 2 *(Close[j- 1 ]-Open[j- 1 ])+ 2 *(Close[j- 2 ]-Open[j- 2 ])+Close[j- 3 ]-Open[j- 3 ]; dValueDown=High[j]-Low[j]+ 2 *(High[j- 1 ]-Low[j- 1 ])+ 2 *(High[j- 2 ]-Low[j- 2 ])+High[j- 3 ]-Low[j- 3 ]; dNum+=dValueUp; dDeNum+=dValueDown; } if (dDeNum!= 0.0 ) ExtRVIBuffer[i]=dNum/dDeNum; else ExtRVIBuffer[i]=dNum; } nLimit=AdaptiveRVIPeriod+TRIANGLE_PERIOD+ 2 ; if (prev_calculated>AdaptiveRVIPeriod+AVERAGE_PERIOD+ 2 ) nLimit=prev_calculated- 1 ; for (i=nLimit;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) ExtSignalBuffer[i]=(ExtRVIBuffer[i]+ 2 *ExtRVIBuffer[i- 1 ]+ 2 *ExtRVIBuffer[i- 2 ]+ExtRVIBuffer[i- 3 ])/AVERAGE_PERIOD; return (rates_total); }

동적 윈도우 길이를 가진 적응형 RVI 인디케이터의 스크린 샷.