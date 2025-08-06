Valute / TRX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TRX: TRX Gold Corporation
0.54 USD 0.03 (5.88%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRX ha avuto una variazione del 5.88% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.52 e ad un massimo di 0.56.
Segui le dinamiche di TRX Gold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRX News
- Tissue Regenix pubblicherà i risultati intermedi il 30 settembre
- Tissue Regenix to release interim results on September 30
- Tron Network Captures $23 Billion In USDT Supply In 2025, What This Means For TRX
- Tron Surpasses Expectations With Record New USDT Addresses – Here’s What To Know
- Cardano Founder Publicly Declares ADA “The Best-Performing Asset Of All Time,” Here’s Why
- TRON Selected By US Department Of Commerce To Publish Economic Data Onchain
- Tron’s Biggest Backer Fuels $110M TRX Buy, Doubling Company’s Treasury to $220M
- Tron Drops To Critical Level In Buy/Sell Pressure Delta – Here’s What It Means
- TRON Faces Key Resistance With Potential Breakout Target at $0.50
- Extreme Greed Grips TRON: Could a Market Pullback Be Next?
- TRON Stablecoin Network Grows: TRC-20 USDT Flows From Exchanges Hit Record Highs
- Sunswap Drives TRON DeFi Expansion With 16 Million Transactions
- TRON Spot Market Signals Relief – Seller Dominance Weakens After Cycle High
- TRON Defies the Market: Outpaces Ethereum, XRP, and Solana in BTC Pair Performance
- TRON Secures Native Integration With MetaMask: Strategic Move For Global Adoption
- Cardano Climbs To 8th, Pushing Dogecoin And TRON Down The Ranks
- TRON’s Futures Map Says “Not Overheated” — Could Another Rally Be Coming?
- TRON Crosses 11.1 Billion Transactions as USDT Activity Powers Its Momentum
- TRON Long-Term Holders See Massive Gains As TRX Pushes Toward Multi-Year Highs
- TRON Trading Volume Tops $1B: Could $1 Be the Next Milestone?
- USD1 Stablecoin Expands On TRON With $23M Mint After Landmark US Law
- Tron’s Record-Breaking Reliability: Successful Transaction Ratio In 2025 Holding Near 100%
- TRON Sees Over 8 Million USDT Transactions in One Week, What’s Fueling This?
- Tron Records $1.4 Billion In Profit-Taking—Glassnode Reveals Who’s Behind It
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.52 0.56
Intervallo Annuale
0.26 0.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.51
- Apertura
- 0.52
- Bid
- 0.54
- Ask
- 0.84
- Minimo
- 0.52
- Massimo
- 0.56
- Volume
- 991
- Variazione giornaliera
- 5.88%
- Variazione Mensile
- 45.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 68.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.00%
21 settembre, domenica