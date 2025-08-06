Moedas / TRX
TRX: TRX Gold Corporation
0.51 USD 0.01 (1.92%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRX para hoje mudou para -1.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.51 e o mais alto foi 0.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TRX Gold Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
0.51 0.54
Faixa anual
0.26 0.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.52
- Open
- 0.54
- Bid
- 0.51
- Ask
- 0.81
- Low
- 0.51
- High
- 0.54
- Volume
- 338
- Mudança diária
- -1.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 37.84%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 59.38%
- Mudança anual
- 27.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh