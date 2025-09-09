QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SBUX
SBUX: Starbucks Corporation

84.56 USD 1.14 (1.37%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SBUX ha avuto una variazione del 1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.38 e ad un massimo di 85.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Starbucks Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
83.38 85.22
Intervallo Annuale
75.50 117.46
Chiusura Precedente
83.42
Apertura
84.13
Bid
84.56
Ask
84.86
Minimo
83.38
Massimo
85.22
Volume
23.433 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.37%
Variazione Mensile
-3.73%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.63%
Variazione Annuale
-13.25%
20 settembre, sabato