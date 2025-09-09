Valute / SBUX
SBUX: Starbucks Corporation
84.56 USD 1.14 (1.37%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SBUX ha avuto una variazione del 1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.38 e ad un massimo di 85.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Starbucks Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SBUX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
83.38 85.22
Intervallo Annuale
75.50 117.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 83.42
- Apertura
- 84.13
- Bid
- 84.56
- Ask
- 84.86
- Minimo
- 83.38
- Massimo
- 85.22
- Volume
- 23.433 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.25%
20 settembre, sabato