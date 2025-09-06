Currencies / SBUX
SBUX: Starbucks Corporation
83.83 USD 1.15 (1.39%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBUX exchange rate has changed by 1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 83.30 and at a high of 84.02.
Follow Starbucks Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
83.30 84.02
Year Range
75.50 117.46
- Previous Close
- 82.68
- Open
- 84.01
- Bid
- 83.83
- Ask
- 84.13
- Low
- 83.30
- High
- 84.02
- Volume
- 6.155 K
- Daily Change
- 1.39%
- Month Change
- -4.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.37%
- Year Change
- -13.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%