SBUX: Starbucks Corporation
83.42 USD 0.20 (0.24%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SBUXの今日の為替レートは、0.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.64の安値と83.60の高値で取引されました。
Starbucks Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
82.64 83.60
1年のレンジ
75.50 117.46
- 以前の終値
- 83.22
- 始値
- 83.14
- 買値
- 83.42
- 買値
- 83.72
- 安値
- 82.64
- 高値
- 83.60
- 出来高
- 16.381 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.79%
- 1年の変化
- -14.41%
