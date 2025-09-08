クォートセクション
通貨 / SBUX
SBUX: Starbucks Corporation

83.42 USD 0.20 (0.24%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SBUXの今日の為替レートは、0.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり82.64の安値と83.60の高値で取引されました。

Starbucks Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBUX News

1日のレンジ
82.64 83.60
1年のレンジ
75.50 117.46
以前の終値
83.22
始値
83.14
買値
83.42
買値
83.72
安値
82.64
高値
83.60
出来高
16.381 K
1日の変化
0.24%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.03%
6ヶ月の変化
-14.79%
1年の変化
-14.41%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K