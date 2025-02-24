Valute / POET
POET: POET Technologies Inc
5.16 USD 0.07 (1.34%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio POET ha avuto una variazione del -1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.08 e ad un massimo di 5.32.
Segui le dinamiche di POET Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.08 5.32
Intervallo Annuale
3.10 7.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.23
- Apertura
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.16
- Ask
- 5.46
- Minimo
- 5.08
- Massimo
- 5.32
- Volume
- 2.325 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.69%
20 settembre, sabato