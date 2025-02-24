QuotazioniSezioni
POET: POET Technologies Inc

5.16 USD 0.07 (1.34%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio POET ha avuto una variazione del -1.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.08 e ad un massimo di 5.32.

Segui le dinamiche di POET Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.08 5.32
Intervallo Annuale
3.10 7.79
Chiusura Precedente
5.23
Apertura
5.20
Bid
5.16
Ask
5.46
Minimo
5.08
Massimo
5.32
Volume
2.325 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.34%
Variazione Mensile
0.00%
Variazione Semestrale
41.76%
Variazione Annuale
11.69%
20 settembre, sabato