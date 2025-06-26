Valute / OMFS
OMFS: Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russell
44.46 USD 0.16 (0.36%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OMFS ha avuto una variazione del -0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 44.38 e ad un massimo di 44.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russell. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OMFS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
44.38 44.63
Intervallo Annuale
33.04 44.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.62
- Apertura
- 44.57
- Bid
- 44.46
- Ask
- 44.76
- Minimo
- 44.38
- Massimo
- 44.63
- Volume
- 19
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.94%
21 settembre, domenica