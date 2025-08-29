QuotazioniSezioni
LI: Li Auto Inc - American Depositary Shares

25.75 USD 0.32 (1.23%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LI ha avuto una variazione del -1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.70 e ad un massimo di 26.23.

Segui le dinamiche di Li Auto Inc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.70 26.23
Intervallo Annuale
19.11 33.12
Chiusura Precedente
26.07
Apertura
26.10
Bid
25.75
Ask
26.05
Minimo
25.70
Massimo
26.23
Volume
8.400 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.23%
Variazione Mensile
11.91%
Variazione Semestrale
0.82%
Variazione Annuale
-2.87%
20 settembre, sabato