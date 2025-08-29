Valute / LI
LI: Li Auto Inc - American Depositary Shares
25.75 USD 0.32 (1.23%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LI ha avuto una variazione del -1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.70 e ad un massimo di 26.23.
Segui le dinamiche di Li Auto Inc - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.70 26.23
Intervallo Annuale
19.11 33.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.07
- Apertura
- 26.10
- Bid
- 25.75
- Ask
- 26.05
- Minimo
- 25.70
- Massimo
- 26.23
- Volume
- 8.400 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.87%
