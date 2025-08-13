Valute / KIM
KIM: Kimco Realty Corporation (HC)
21.93 USD 0.23 (1.04%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KIM ha avuto una variazione del -1.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.91 e ad un massimo di 22.28.
Segui le dinamiche di Kimco Realty Corporation (HC). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
KIM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.91 22.28
Intervallo Annuale
17.93 25.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.16
- Apertura
- 22.22
- Bid
- 21.93
- Ask
- 22.23
- Minimo
- 21.91
- Massimo
- 22.28
- Volume
- 4.491 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- -5.88%
20 settembre, sabato