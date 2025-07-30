QuotazioniSezioni
HLT: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

268.60 USD 2.31 (0.87%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HLT ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 266.00 e ad un massimo di 269.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
266.00 269.56
Intervallo Annuale
196.04 279.76
Chiusura Precedente
266.29
Apertura
267.96
Bid
268.60
Ask
268.90
Minimo
266.00
Massimo
269.56
Volume
4.321 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.87%
Variazione Mensile
-1.46%
Variazione Semestrale
18.90%
Variazione Annuale
15.98%
