Valute / HLT
HLT: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
268.60 USD 2.31 (0.87%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HLT ha avuto una variazione del 0.87% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 266.00 e ad un massimo di 269.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HLT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
266.00 269.56
Intervallo Annuale
196.04 279.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 266.29
- Apertura
- 267.96
- Bid
- 268.60
- Ask
- 268.90
- Minimo
- 266.00
- Massimo
- 269.56
- Volume
- 4.321 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.87%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.98%
20 settembre, sabato