HLT: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
272.76 USD 1.50 (0.55%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HLT exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 270.55 and at a high of 273.15.
Follow Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HLT News
Daily Range
270.55 273.15
Year Range
196.04 279.76
- Previous Close
- 271.26
- Open
- 270.55
- Bid
- 272.76
- Ask
- 273.06
- Low
- 270.55
- High
- 273.15
- Volume
- 932
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.74%
- Year Change
- 17.78%
