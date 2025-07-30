CotizacionesSecciones
HLT: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

266.32 USD 7.51 (2.74%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HLT de hoy ha cambiado un -2.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 263.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 273.85.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
263.89 273.85
Rango anual
196.04 279.76
Cierres anteriores
273.83
Open
273.36
Bid
266.32
Ask
266.62
Low
263.89
High
273.85
Volumen
4.553 K
Cambio diario
-2.74%
Cambio mensual
-2.30%
Cambio a 6 meses
17.89%
Cambio anual
15.00%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B