HLT: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
266.32 USD 7.51 (2.74%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HLT de hoy ha cambiado un -2.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 263.89, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 273.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLT News
- Bernstein eleva precio objetivo de Marriott a $327 por perspectivas para 2026
- From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal’s protest movement targeted the elite
- Is Hilton Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?
- Hilton stock hits all-time high at 279.5 USD
- Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show - Brookfield (NYSE:BN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds
- Bill Ackman Invests $1.27 Billion in a Single Tech Stock, Adds To Google and More - Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Money's Tight at NASA, so Expect More Space IPOs
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Why Is Soho House Stock Soaring Monday? - Soho House (NYSE:SHCO)
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Valuation, Fundamentals, And Technicals Are In Sync (NYSE:HLT)
- Bill Ackman Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Magnificent 7 Stocks in Q2 - TipRanks.com
- Hilton Hits Fresh All-Time High Amid Steady Profit, Sales Growth; Earns Stock Strength Rating Hike
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Hilton Stock?
- Airbnb dips as slower growth outlook renews fears of travel demand slowdown
- Janus Henderson Concentrated Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- MGM Resorts' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Your 48-Hour Guide to Surviving Chaos: Buy This, Sell That
- Starbucks Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- ClearBridge Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge Growth ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
Rango diario
263.89 273.85
Rango anual
196.04 279.76
- Cierres anteriores
- 273.83
- Open
- 273.36
- Bid
- 266.32
- Ask
- 266.62
- Low
- 263.89
- High
- 273.85
- Volumen
- 4.553 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.74%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.30%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.89%
- Cambio anual
- 15.00%
