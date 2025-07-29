Moedas / HLT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HLT: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
266.32 USD 7.51 (2.74%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HLT para hoje mudou para -2.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 263.89 e o mais alto foi 273.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HLT Notícias
- From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal’s protest movement targeted the elite
- Is Hilton Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?
- Hilton stock hits all-time high at 279.5 USD
- Bill Ackman Has 70% Of His Portfolio Invested In These 5 Stocks: Here's What Q2 13F Filings Show - Brookfield (NYSE:BN), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds
- Bill Ackman Invests $1.27 Billion in a Single Tech Stock, Adds To Google and More - Canadian Pacific Kansas (NYSE:CP), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Money's Tight at NASA, so Expect More Space IPOs
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Why Is Soho House Stock Soaring Monday? - Soho House (NYSE:SHCO)
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings: Valuation, Fundamentals, And Technicals Are In Sync (NYSE:HLT)
- Bill Ackman Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Magnificent 7 Stocks in Q2 - TipRanks.com
- Hilton Hits Fresh All-Time High Amid Steady Profit, Sales Growth; Earns Stock Strength Rating Hike
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Hilton Stock?
- Airbnb dips as slower growth outlook renews fears of travel demand slowdown
- Janus Henderson Concentrated Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- MGM Resorts' Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Your 48-Hour Guide to Surviving Chaos: Buy This, Sell That
- Starbucks Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- ClearBridge Growth Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
- ClearBridge Growth ESG Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary
- US travel bookings rebound for August, boosting companies’ revenue outlook
Faixa diária
263.89 273.85
Faixa anual
196.04 279.76
- Fechamento anterior
- 273.83
- Open
- 273.36
- Bid
- 266.32
- Ask
- 266.62
- Low
- 263.89
- High
- 273.85
- Volume
- 4.553 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.74%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.30%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.89%
- Mudança anual
- 15.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh