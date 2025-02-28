Valute / GDEN
GDEN: Golden Entertainment Inc
24.57 USD 0.06 (0.24%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GDEN ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.29 e ad un massimo di 24.65.
Segui le dinamiche di Golden Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.29 24.65
Intervallo Annuale
22.66 35.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.63
- Apertura
- 24.63
- Bid
- 24.57
- Ask
- 24.87
- Minimo
- 24.29
- Massimo
- 24.65
- Volume
- 576
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.20%
20 settembre, sabato