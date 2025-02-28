QuotazioniSezioni
GDEN
GDEN: Golden Entertainment Inc

24.57 USD 0.06 (0.24%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GDEN ha avuto una variazione del -0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.29 e ad un massimo di 24.65.

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.29 24.65
Intervallo Annuale
22.66 35.49
Chiusura Precedente
24.63
Apertura
24.63
Bid
24.57
Ask
24.87
Minimo
24.29
Massimo
24.65
Volume
576
Variazione giornaliera
-0.24%
Variazione Mensile
-0.24%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.86%
Variazione Annuale
-22.20%
