通貨 / GDEN
GDEN: Golden Entertainment Inc
24.63 USD 0.39 (1.61%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GDENの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.22の安値と24.63の高値で取引されました。
Golden Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
24.22 24.63
1年のレンジ
22.66 35.49
- 以前の終値
- 24.24
- 始値
- 24.32
- 買値
- 24.63
- 買値
- 24.93
- 安値
- 24.22
- 高値
- 24.63
- 出来高
- 369
- 1日の変化
- 1.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -5.63%
- 1年の変化
- -22.01%
