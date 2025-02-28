クォートセクション
通貨 / GDEN
GDEN: Golden Entertainment Inc

24.63 USD 0.39 (1.61%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GDENの今日の為替レートは、1.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.22の安値と24.63の高値で取引されました。

Golden Entertainment Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.22 24.63
1年のレンジ
22.66 35.49
以前の終値
24.24
始値
24.32
買値
24.63
買値
24.93
安値
24.22
高値
24.63
出来高
369
1日の変化
1.61%
1ヶ月の変化
0.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-5.63%
1年の変化
-22.01%
