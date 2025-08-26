QuotazioniSezioni
FITB: Fifth Third Bancorp

46.08 USD 0.20 (0.43%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FITB ha avuto una variazione del -0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.89 e ad un massimo di 46.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Fifth Third Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.89 46.49
Intervallo Annuale
32.25 49.06
Chiusura Precedente
46.28
Apertura
46.46
Bid
46.08
Ask
46.38
Minimo
45.89
Massimo
46.49
Volume
9.832 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.43%
Variazione Mensile
1.65%
Variazione Semestrale
18.52%
Variazione Annuale
7.76%
