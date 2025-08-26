Valute / FITB
FITB: Fifth Third Bancorp
46.08 USD 0.20 (0.43%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FITB ha avuto una variazione del -0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.89 e ad un massimo di 46.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Fifth Third Bancorp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.89 46.49
Intervallo Annuale
32.25 49.06
- 46.28
- 46.46
- 46.08
- 46.38
- 45.89
- 46.49
- 9.832 K
- -0.43%
- 1.65%
- 18.52%
- 7.76%
20 settembre, sabato