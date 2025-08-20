Currencies / FITB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FITB: Fifth Third Bancorp
44.69 USD 0.67 (1.48%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FITB exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.50 and at a high of 45.46.
Follow Fifth Third Bancorp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FITB News
- Fifth Third Hikes Quarterly Dividend by 8.1%: Can the Momentum Last?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Fifth Third Bancorp Series I: Attractively Balanced Risk Reward
- Fifth Third Bancorp declares $0.40 quarterly dividend, marks 10th year of increases
- Fifth Third Bancorp stock to gain Direct Express program, KBW maintains rating
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:FITB)
- Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Shell
- $200 Million Gone? Fifth Third Hit by Stunning Fraud Tied to Subprime Auto Loans
- Fifth Third to Incur $170-$200M Charge in Q3 on Loan Fraud Exposure
- Fifth Third Bancorp stock falls after discovering fraud that could cost up to $200M
- STT Teams Up With Apex to Build Digital Wealth Infrastructure
- Apollo Wraps Up Bridge Buyout, Expands Real Estate Platform
- F.N.B. Announces De Novo Expansion in Southeast & Mid-Atlantic Markets
- August's Top S&P 500 Performers in the Financial Services Sector
- Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Could Be a Great Choice
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Fifth Third stock
- Regional-bank stocks are catching up to larger rivals. How to play the sector from here.
- Moody's Increases MERIS Stake to Expand in the Middle East & Africa
- Citizens Financial Stock Reaches 52-Week High: Is It Worth Betting On?
- Dow Rises More Than 800 Points to First Record of 2025
- Fifth Third Acquires DTS Connex to Bolster Commercial Payments Growth
- Truist's Path to Long-Term Growth: Branching Out and Going Digital
- Fifth Third acquires cash management software leader DTS Connex
Daily Range
44.50 45.46
Year Range
32.25 49.06
- Previous Close
- 45.36
- Open
- 45.42
- Bid
- 44.69
- Ask
- 44.99
- Low
- 44.50
- High
- 45.46
- Volume
- 4.715 K
- Daily Change
- -1.48%
- Month Change
- -1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.94%
- Year Change
- 4.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%