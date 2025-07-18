Valute / DPRO
DPRO: Draganfly Inc
6.13 USD 0.67 (12.27%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DPRO ha avuto una variazione del 12.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.56 e ad un massimo di 6.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Draganfly Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DPRO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.56 6.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.63 7.31
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.46
- Apertura
- 5.64
- Bid
- 6.13
- Ask
- 6.43
- Minimo
- 5.56
- Massimo
- 6.20
- Volume
- 6.457 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 12.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 31.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 134.87%
- Variazione Annuale
- 140.39%
21 settembre, domenica