DPRO: Draganfly Inc

6.13 USD 0.67 (12.27%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DPRO ha avuto una variazione del 12.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.56 e ad un massimo di 6.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Draganfly Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.56 6.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.63 7.31
Chiusura Precedente
5.46
Apertura
5.64
Bid
6.13
Ask
6.43
Minimo
5.56
Massimo
6.20
Volume
6.457 K
Variazione giornaliera
12.27%
Variazione Mensile
31.26%
Variazione Semestrale
134.87%
Variazione Annuale
140.39%
21 settembre, domenica