Valute / DNTH
DNTH: Dianthus Therapeutics Inc
36.75 USD 2.12 (5.45%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DNTH ha avuto una variazione del -5.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.52 e ad un massimo di 38.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Dianthus Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
36.52 38.68
Intervallo Annuale
13.36 39.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 38.87
- Apertura
- 38.61
- Bid
- 36.75
- Ask
- 37.05
- Minimo
- 36.52
- Massimo
- 38.68
- Volume
- 2.199 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 57.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 105.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.47%
20 settembre, sabato