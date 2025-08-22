QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DNTH
Tornare a Azioni

DNTH: Dianthus Therapeutics Inc

36.75 USD 2.12 (5.45%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DNTH ha avuto una variazione del -5.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 36.52 e ad un massimo di 38.68.

Segui le dinamiche di Dianthus Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DNTH News

Intervallo Giornaliero
36.52 38.68
Intervallo Annuale
13.36 39.87
Chiusura Precedente
38.87
Apertura
38.61
Bid
36.75
Ask
37.05
Minimo
36.52
Massimo
38.68
Volume
2.199 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.45%
Variazione Mensile
57.12%
Variazione Semestrale
105.77%
Variazione Annuale
34.47%
20 settembre, sabato