통화 / DNTH
DNTH: Dianthus Therapeutics Inc
36.75 USD 2.12 (5.45%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DNTH 환율이 오늘 -5.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 36.52이고 고가는 38.68이었습니다.
Dianthus Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DNTH News
- 디어테라퓨틱스(Dianthus Therapeutics), 주당 52주 최고치인 38.65달러 기록
- 다이앤투스 테라퓨틱스(DNTH)에 대한 Clear Street의 매수 의견 제시
- 다이앤서스 테라퓨틱스, 2억 8,800만 달러 규모 공모 마감
일일 변동 비율
36.52 38.68
년간 변동
13.36 39.87
- 이전 종가
- 38.87
- 시가
- 38.61
- Bid
- 36.75
- Ask
- 37.05
- 저가
- 36.52
- 고가
- 38.68
- 볼륨
- 2.199 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.45%
- 월 변동
- 57.12%
- 6개월 변동
- 105.77%
- 년간 변동율
- 34.47%
20 9월, 토요일