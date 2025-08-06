Currencies / DNTH
DNTH: Dianthus Therapeutics Inc
37.47 USD 0.43 (1.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DNTH exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.73 and at a high of 38.34.
Follow Dianthus Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DNTH News
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Dianthus Therapeutics closes $288 million public offering
- Jefferies raises Dianthus Therapeutics stock price target to $66 on positive data
- Dianthus Therapeutics prices upsized public offering at $251 million
- Dianthus Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 34.74 USD
- Dianthus Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Dianthus Therapeutics stock price target raised to $63 by Raymond James
- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. - Discusses On Phase 2 MaGic Data Presentation Conference Call
- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) Special Call - Slideshow (NASDAQ:DNTH)
- Dianthus Therapeutics launches $150 million public stock offering
- Why Dianthus Therapeutics, Up 47% In Four Weeks, Just Surged Again
- Guggenheim raises Dianthus Therapeutics stock price target to $100 on gMG data
- Dianthus Scores Early Success, Analyst Boosts Confidence In Broader Drug Pipeline - Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)
- Dianthus Therapeutics stock soars after positive Phase 2 gMG trial data
- Dianthus reports positive Phase 2 trial results for gMG treatment
- Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Earns RS Rating Upgrade
- Dianthus to discuss phase 2 myasthenia gravis trial results Monday
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Dianthus Therapeutics stock ahead of data
- Dianthus Therapeutics stock remains a top pick at Cantor ahead of gMG trial data
- Guggenheim reiterates Buy rating on Dianthus Therapeutics stock ahead of trial data
- The Oncology Institute names Anne McGeorge as new chairman
- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (DNTH) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Seer, Inc. (SEER) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
36.73 38.34
Year Range
13.36 38.59
- Previous Close
- 37.04
- Open
- 37.04
- Bid
- 37.47
- Ask
- 37.77
- Low
- 36.73
- High
- 38.34
- Volume
- 2.533 K
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- 60.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 109.80%
- Year Change
- 37.10%
