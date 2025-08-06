QuotesSections
Currencies / DNTH
DNTH: Dianthus Therapeutics Inc

37.47 USD 0.43 (1.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DNTH exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.73 and at a high of 38.34.

Follow Dianthus Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
36.73 38.34
Year Range
13.36 38.59
Previous Close
37.04
Open
37.04
Bid
37.47
Ask
37.77
Low
36.73
High
38.34
Volume
2.533 K
Daily Change
1.16%
Month Change
60.20%
6 Months Change
109.80%
Year Change
37.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%