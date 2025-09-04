Valute / CIEN
CIEN: Ciena Corporation
138.32 USD 0.34 (0.25%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CIEN ha avuto una variazione del 0.25% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 136.07 e ad un massimo di 138.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Ciena Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CIEN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
136.07 138.96
Intervallo Annuale
49.21 139.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 137.98
- Apertura
- 137.73
- Bid
- 138.32
- Ask
- 138.62
- Minimo
- 136.07
- Massimo
- 138.96
- Volume
- 2.749 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.25%
- Variazione Mensile
- 49.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 129.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 126.05%
20 settembre, sabato