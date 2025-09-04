Currencies / CIEN
CIEN: Ciena Corporation
135.33 USD 0.61 (0.45%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CIEN exchange rate has changed by -0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 133.94 and at a high of 137.27.
Follow Ciena Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CIEN News
Daily Range
133.94 137.27
Year Range
49.21 138.35
- Previous Close
- 135.94
- Open
- 136.50
- Bid
- 135.33
- Ask
- 135.63
- Low
- 133.94
- High
- 137.27
- Volume
- 1.802 K
- Daily Change
- -0.45%
- Month Change
- 46.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 124.20%
- Year Change
- 121.16%
